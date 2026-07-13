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Highway 197 Bemidji project begins stage 1C detour on July 17 (July 10, 2026)

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Stage includes three-week detour of Highway 71 south of the Highway 197 intersection

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that the Highway 197 corridor improvement project in Bemidji will reach its next major milestone on Friday, July 17, as crews begin stage 1C. To support construction of the Highway 197/Highway 71 intersection, a short-term detour of Highway 71 south of the intersection will be in place for three weeks and removed before the Beltrami County Fair.

The temporary closure allows crews to safely reconstruct the Highway 197/Highway 71 intersection. Motorists will use Highway 197/Bemidji Avenue through town or Highway 2 as detour routes.

During stage 1C:

  • Bypass lanes along Highway 197 will remain open
  • Highway 71 north of the intersection will remain open
  • Highway 71 south of the intersection will be closed and detoured
  • Stage 1B work will continue alongside Stage 1C

For detailed staging information and detour maps, please visit mndot.gov/d2/projects/hwy197-bemidji.

Stay connected

  • Join MnDOT staff at the weekly public meeting on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at MnDOT Headquarters, 3920 Hwy 2 West
  • Visit the Highway 197 project website for details, staging information, detour maps, and to sign up for email updates

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Highway 197 Bemidji project begins stage 1C detour on July 17 (July 10, 2026)

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