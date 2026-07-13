Northeast Indiana legislators: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 13, 2026) – More than $3.1 million in state funding is headed to Northeast Indiana for local road and bridge projects, according to local lawmakers.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Well-maintained roads and bridges are essential to keep our communities thriving," said State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn). "The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is an excellent partnership between the state and local governments, helping communities move forward with important projects while making the most of taxpayer dollars to better serve the people we represent."

Area grant recipients include:

St. Joe, $456,452;

Ligonier, $636,705;

Noble County, $1 million;

Rome City, $74,160; and

Fremont, $999,795.

"Keeping Indiana's roads and bridges in good shape isn't just about convenience – it's about safety and making sure that Hoosiers can get where they need to go without worrying about our infrastructure," said State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City). "This grant program helps communities stay ahead of those needs."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

"Infrastructure is one of those investments that benefits everyone," said State Rep. Tony Isa (R-Angola). "This funding gives local officials the flexibility to move forward with long-needed improvements."

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

-30-

State Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) represents House District 52,

which includes all of DeKalb County, and portions of Noble and Steuben counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) represents House District 18,

which includes portions of Elkhart, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Tony Isa (R-Angola) represents House District 51,

which includes all of LaGrange County and a portion of Steuben County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.