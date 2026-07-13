Stewart Law Offices Earns Four Honors in Spartanburg's Best 2026 Readers' Choice Awards

Firm recognized as “Best Overall Law Firm” and “Best Personal Injury Law Firm,” while founder Brent Stewart receives top honors as “Best Overall Attorney”

Being recognized by the Spartanburg community means more to us than any individual award because it comes directly from the people we've had the privilege to serve” — Brent P. Stewart

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stewart Law Offices , a Spartanburg personal injury and workers' compensation law firm, has earned four honors in the 2026 Spartanburg's Best Readers' Choice Awards, an annual community-voted program presented by The Post and Courier The firm was recognized as “Best Overall Law Firm” and “Best Personal Injury Law Firm,” while founder Brent Stewart received individual honors as “Best Overall Attorney” and “Best Workers' Compensation Attorney.”According to the award organizers, this year's Readers' Choice program received more than 25,000 votes across all categories, recognizing businesses and professionals throughout the Spartanburg community.Stewart Law Offices received awards in the following categories:“Best Overall Law Firm”“Best Overall Attorney” — Brent Stewart“Best Personal Injury Law Firm”“Best Workers' Compensation Attorney” — Brent Stewart"Being recognized by the Spartanburg community means more to us than any individual award because it comes directly from the people we've had the privilege to serve," said Brent Stewart. "We're grateful to everyone who voted and appreciate the trust our clients continue to place in our firm."For more than 30 years, Stewart Law Offices has represented individuals and families in Spartanburg and nearby Upstate communities in personal injury and workers' compensation matters. The firm's attorneys handle cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and other serious injury claims.Brent Stewart is the founder of Stewart Law Offices and has represented injury victims in Spartanburg and throughout the Upstate for more than 30 years. His practice focuses on personal injury and workers' compensation law. He is a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, organizations recognizing attorneys who have secured million- and multi-million-dollar recoveries for their clients.About Stewart Law OfficesFor more than three decades, Stewart Law Offices has helped injured people and their families in Spartanburg and the surrounding Upstate communities. The firm represents clients in personal injury and workers' compensation matters, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death claims.In addition to this year's Readers' Choice recognition, the firm has earned regional recognition in the 2026 Best Law Firmsrankings for personal injury litigation, product liability litigation, and workers' compensation law.Stewart Law Offices offers free consultations and represents clients on a contingency fee basis, meaning there are no attorney's fees unless compensation is recovered.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Every case is different and depends on its own facts and legal circumstances.For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit: https://www.stewartlawoffices.net or call 866-STEWART.

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