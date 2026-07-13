Phase 2 of pilot car flagging operation on MO 58 in Cass County for resurfacing, July 20 - August 31

CASS COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct a flagging operation with a pilot car on MO 58 for resurfacing work beginning at MO 291 east and ending at MO 7 in Pleasant Hill on approx. Monday, July 20 at 7 a.m. until August 31 at 7:00 p.m. This is not a complete closure, but motorists may experience delays. All work is weather permitting, and work schedules are approximate.

Phase 1 took place on MO 58 between the Johnson County line, west to MO 7 in Pleasant Hill, details: Phase 1 of pilot car flagging operation on MO 58 in Cass Co for resurfacing, June 8 - July 14 | Missouri Department of Transportation

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris form the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).