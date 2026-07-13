Intelligent Relations Opens Freemium Access to Preston, the AI PR Copilot Built to Execute Earned Media

The AI PR platform makes its professional copilot available at no entry cost, positioning it as a preview of a fully autonomous PR agent in development





Weston, CT —Friday, July 13th, 2026 —

Intelligent Relations, the AI-native platform built for earned media and journalist relations, today announced free access to Preston, its AI PR copilot, available immediately at https://app.intelligentrelations.com/pr-ai-agent. The launch gives founders, startup marketing teams, and early-stage companies access to a tool that monitors the news cycle daily, identifies relevant journalists, and generates personalised pitch drafts — with no credit card required and no PR experience necessary.





Preston operates as a working layer between a brand and its media coverage. On first setup, the copilot conducts a PR Deep Dive: a structured analysis of the company’s positioning, goals, target publications, and spokesperson voice. The output is a PR Strategy document that the system uses to personalise every subsequent recommendation. From that point, the copilot surfaces matched story opportunities daily, flags journalists who have recently covered relevant topics, and generates pitch drafts calibrated to each journalist’s beat and recent work.





“Most founders who need press coverage have two choices: pay $10,000 a month for a retainer, or do it themselves badly. We built a third option. Preston does the work — the founder reviews it.”

— Stamatis N. Astra, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Intelligent Relations





The freemium launch is a preview of a more ambitious product milestone. Intelligent Relations is actively developing a fully autonomous PR agent: a system that will execute outreach, track journalist relationships, and report results on a weekly cycle without requiring users to log in and issue prompts. The company describes this as a relationship engine — one that builds compounding journalist intelligence over time, with every interaction making the next outreach more relevant.





The distinction between the two products reflects a deliberate position on how AI should operate in a reputation-sensitive industry. The professional copilot keeps human approval at the centre of every action: the user reviews journalist matches, approves pitch drafts, and confirms before anything sends. The autonomous agent, in development, will execute independently within a defined PR strategy, with humans reviewing outcomes rather than individual decisions.





“PR is not a domain where you want unchecked automation. A badly targeted pitch has consequences that last. We are building autonomy with an audit trail — every action logged, every decision traceable, the user always able to redirect in one sentence.”

— Stamatis N. Astra, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Intelligent Relations





The company’s approach reflects a broader thesis about AI architecture in professional services. Rather than applying a general-purpose AI to PR workflows, Intelligent Relations builds narrow, domain-specific systems trained on earned-media dynamics: journalist beat patterns, editorial cycles, story-relevance signals, and relationship history. This architecture, the company argues, produces materially better outcomes in a domain where relevance and trust are the foundation of every placement.





Preston is available at app.intelligentrelations.com. Paid tiers offering expanded outreach capacity, relationship memory, and autonomous execution are in development. Parties interested in early access to the autonomous agent programme can register at intelligentrelations.com.





About Intelligent Relations

Intelligent Relations is an AI-native PR platform that builds purpose-built infrastructure for earned media and journalist relations. Its platform serves PR practitioners, in-house communications teams, and founders seeking autonomous PR execution. The company is headquartered in Weston, CT. More information is available at https://www.intelligentrelations.com.





Media Contact

Name: Diana Martinez

Title: PR Manager

Email: diana.m@intelligentrelations.com

Web: https://www.intelligentrelations.com





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