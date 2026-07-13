Companion Animal Arthritis Market Research Report Offering Insights On Growth, Segments And Major Competitors

Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report 2026 Regions Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report 2026 Segments Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Companion Animal Arthritis Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Companion Animal Arthritis market to surpass $7 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Animal Medicine market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $73 billion by 2030, with Companion Animal Arthritis to represent around 9% of the parent market. Within the broader Veterinary Healthcare industry, which is expected to be $316 billion by 2030, the Companion Animal Arthritis market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Companion Animal Arthritis Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the companion animal arthritis market in 2030, valued at $2.5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising pet ownership rates across the United States and Canada, increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis and long-term management of joint disorders in companion animals, growing expenditure on veterinary healthcare services, expanding availability of advanced arthritis therapeutics and nutritional supplements, and the increasing focus of pet owners on improving mobility and quality of life for aging pets.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Companion Animal Arthritis Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the companion animal arthritis market in 2030, valued at $2.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the large population of aging companion animals, increasing adoption of pet insurance supporting chronic disease treatment, strong presence of veterinary specialty hospitals and rehabilitation centers, growing utilization of pain management and regenerative therapies, and continuous investments by animal health companies in developing innovative arthritis treatment solutions for pets.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Companion Animal Arthritis Market In 2030?

The companion animal arthritis market is segmented by type into dogs, cats, and other types. The dogs market will be the largest segment of the companion animal arthritis market segmented by type, accounting for 59% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The dogs market will be supported by the higher prevalence of osteoarthritis among large and aging dog breeds, increasing veterinary screening and diagnosis rates for joint disorders, rising demand for long-term pain management and mobility-enhancing treatments, growing use of therapeutic diets and joint health supplements, and greater owner willingness to invest in advanced healthcare solutions that improve comfort and activity levels in companion dogs.

The companion animal arthritis market is segmented by indication into osteoarthritis and inflammatory arthritis.

The companion animal arthritis market is segmented by treatment into medication, supplements, and other treatments.

The companion animal arthritis market is segmented by distribution channel into veterinary hospitals and clinics, retail pharmacies, online stores, and other distribution channels.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Companion Animal Arthritis Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the companion animal arthritis market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Companion Animal Arthritis Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global companion animal arthritis market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase awareness of companion animal musculoskeletal health, accelerate innovation in veterinary arthritis therapeutics, and strengthen expenditure on advanced pet healthcare and wellness solutions worldwide..

Growing Awareness Of Animal Health - The growing awareness of animal health is expected to become a key growth driver for the companion animal arthritis market by 2030. Pet owners are becoming increasingly proactive in recognizing mobility issues, joint discomfort, and age-related health conditions in companion animals. Educational initiatives from veterinary organizations and animal health companies are encouraging routine health assessments and earlier intervention for musculoskeletal disorders. This heightened awareness is supporting greater demand for arthritis diagnostics, monitoring services, and therapeutic solutions. The expanding focus on preventive and wellness-oriented pet care is further strengthening market development. As a result, the growing awareness of animal health is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Advancements In Veterinary Pharmaceuticals - Advancements in veterinary pharmaceuticals are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the companion animal arthritis market by 2030. Continuous innovation in animal health therapeutics is improving the effectiveness, safety, and convenience of arthritis management options. New formulations, extended-duration treatments, and targeted pain-relief solutions are helping veterinarians provide more personalized care for affected animals. Pharmaceutical companies are also increasing research efforts focused on chronic musculoskeletal conditions in pets. Consequently, advancements in veterinary pharmaceuticals are projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Expenditure On Pet Healthcare - The increasing expenditure on pet healthcare is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the companion animal arthritis market by 2030. Pet owners are allocating larger portions of household spending toward veterinary consultations, specialty treatments, rehabilitation services, and supportive care products. The growing humanization of pets is encouraging investment in comprehensive healthcare solutions that improve comfort, mobility, and overall well-being. Rising disposable incomes and broader access to premium veterinary services are also supporting sustained treatment adoption. Therefore, the increasing expenditure on pet healthcare is projected to contribute approximately 2.2% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Companion Animal Arthritis Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the dogs market, the cats market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3.3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising prevalence of age-related joint disorders among companion animals, increasing adoption of long-term disease management programs, expanding availability of specialized veterinary care services, and growing demand for mobility-enhancing therapies that improve quality of life. This momentum reflects the companion animal healthcare industry's focus on early intervention, chronic disease management, and personalized treatment approaches, accelerating growth across the global companion animal arthritis ecosystem.

The dogs market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the cats market by $1 billion, and the other types market by $0.3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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