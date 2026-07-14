As July Arborist Education Highlights Plant Health Care, Real Fleet Solutions Spotlights Tree Sprayer Truck Readiness

Right-front angle of Real Fleet Solutions’ Tree Spraying Truck with side compartment open, showcasing secure equipment storage and professional-grade build. Side view of Real Fleet Solutions’ Tree Spraying Truck with compartment open, revealing integrated equipment tanks, hose reels, and secure storage layout.

Real Fleet Solutions highlights field-ready tree sprayer trucks for plant health care, pruning, urban forestry, and demanding seasonal operations.

Education and equipment go hand in hand in tree care. Trucks should be built around how crews actually work in the field.” — Jennifer Allen, Sales Manager, Real Fleet Solutions

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As July brings renewed attention to arborist education, plant health care, and tree care field operations, Real Fleet Solutions is highlighting the truck readiness priorities tree care companies should review during the summer service season.Across the arborist industry, July’s education calendar includes training and discussion around plant health care, wildfire risk reduction, pruning, urban forestry, and advanced tree science. For tree care operators, those topics are closely connected to the way crews prepare, equip, and support trucks in the field. Whether a company is focused on tree spraying, shrub care, plant health care programs, or broader green-industry services, fleet design can play an important role in how equipment, materials, tanks, pumps, and tools are organized for daily work.Real Fleet Solutions said the timing is a practical reminder for tree care and plant health care operators to evaluate whether their vehicles are set up to support the realities of field service. That includes reviewing tank capacity, pump access, hose reel placement, filling and mixing processes, storage needs, lighting, parts access, and repair planning.“Education and equipment go hand in hand in the tree care industry,” said Jennifer Allen, Sales Manager at Real Fleet Solutions. “As arborists and plant health care professionals continue sharpening their knowledge, it is just as important to make sure their trucks are built around the way crews actually work in the field. A tree sprayer truck needs to support safe access, organized storage, efficient filling and mixing, and dependable operation throughout demanding service schedules.”Real Fleet Solutions’ tree care truck upfit is designed for multi-purpose spray applications, including tree spraying, lawn and shrub care, termite treatment, and other specialty uses. The company’s tree care truck layout includes a fully enclosed, corrosion-resistant aluminum body with roll-up doors, a high-capacity multi-tank system, dual main pumping systems, hose reels, a third system for mixing and handwashing support, rear deck storage space, underdeck boxes, and work and safety lighting.The tank system includes one 300-gallon main tank and two 100-gallon tanks, each designed for remote filling. The dual pumping setup includes two main pump systems, with each system equipped with its own hose reel and the ability to draw from any of the three main tanks. A third system supports mixing and handwashing, while the rear deck and underdeck storage areas help crews carry job-specific materials, sprayer tips, pour spouts, concentrate jugs, and bagged products.According to Real Fleet Solutions, tree care operators evaluating fleet additions, replacement trucks, or retrofit opportunities should ask several practical questions before summer and fall service demands build further:• Can crews access tanks, pumps, hose reels, and tools without unnecessary setup delays?• Is the truck layout designed around the applications the company performs most often?• Are filling and mixing areas positioned to support daily field use?• Is there secure storage for tips, parts, concentrates, and job-specific materials?• Are lighting, visibility, and work-area access adequate for real field conditions?• Is parts and repair support part of the broader fleet plan?Real Fleet Solutions said these considerations are especially important for tree care companies that manage varied applications across residential, commercial, municipal, and landscape environments. A truck used for tree spraying or plant health care work may need to support multiple products, different application types, route-based scheduling, and changing jobsite requirements.The company’s approach includes working directly with customers to understand operational needs, evaluate existing truck setups, and recommend upfitting solutions that match the way each business uses its vehicles. Real Fleet Solutions also provides retrofit work, parts support, and repair planning for specialty upfit trucks.“As tree care work becomes more specialized, fleet planning has to become more intentional,” Allen said. “Operators are not just buying a truck. They are investing in a mobile work platform that needs to support their crews, protect their equipment, and help them stay prepared for the jobs they take on every day.”Real Fleet Solutions said July is an ideal time for tree care and plant health care companies to review their vehicle readiness before late-summer and fall service demands. For operators planning growth, adding services, replacing older trucks, or upgrading existing units, the company continues to focus on practical truck upfitting solutions designed around durability, organization, equipment access, and long-term field support.For more information about tree care truck upfits, visit www.RealFleetSolutions.com/vehicle-upfits-page/tree-trucks/ or contact Real Fleet Solutions directly.About Real Fleet SolutionsReal Fleet Solutions specializes in truck upfitting for commercial fleets serving industries such as pest control, lawn care, tree care, and other field-service operations. Founded in 1990, the company provides design, fabrication, retrofit work, repair support, parts support, and industry-specific upfitting solutions for businesses that rely on purpose-built trucks for daily field operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.