Novice Users Acquire Diagnostic-Quality Cardiac Ultrasound Images With AI Guidance, Peer-Reviewed Study Finds

Prospective study evaluated AI-guided image acquisition with handheld ultrasound

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UltraSight™ , a leader in AI-guided cardiac imaging, today announced new clinical data from a prospective, peer-reviewed clinical study evaluating the UltraSight™ Echosystem paired with Philips Lumify handheld ultrasound.Published in European Heart Journal – Digital Health, the study found that students could acquire diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound images and that AI-guided interpretation could help identify left ventricular dysfunction.In the primary study of 496 patients, students performed cardiac ultrasound scans after four hours of training using Philips Lumify paired with the UltraSight™ Echosystem. They completed scans in a median of four minutes, with adequate images obtained in 95% of cases where AI interpretation was used, and 97.4% of cases where there was expert analysis.The study evaluated a two-step workflow combining AI-guided image acquisition, AI interpretation, and physician overread of abnormal or uninterpretable scans. Using this approach, only 15.1% of scans required expert review while maintaining high diagnostic performance for identifying left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF <40%). The workflow achieved a negative predictive value of 99.8% and specificity of 95.4%, demonstrating the potential for AI-guided imaging to support expanded access to cardiac ultrasound while preserving physician oversight."Healthcare systems globally are facing increasing demand for cardiac imaging alongside persistent workforce and workflow challenges," said Andrew Goldsmith, MD, MBA, Medical Director of UltraSight™. "This study demonstrates how AI-guided imaging with the addition of interpretation can help expand access to cardiac ultrasound by enabling more healthcare professionals to acquire diagnostic-quality images while preserving physician oversight and interpretation. The future is the ability to tell the whole story and not just acquisition or interpretation.""The study demonstrated the ability to acquire diagnostic-quality cardiac ultrasound images and assess left ventricular function using AI guidance within the study workflow," said Jared G. Bird, M.D., Cardiologist, Echocardiographer and co-author of the study at Mayo Clinic. "These findings contribute to the growing body of evidence evaluating how AI-guided imaging may support broader access to cardiac ultrasound."Cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, yet access to timely cardiac imaging remains limited in many care settings. Technologies that support image acquisition by non-specialist providers may help expand access to earlier cardiac assessment and streamline clinical workflows.The publication follows several recent milestones for UltraSight™, including being recently recognized as NYU Langone Startup of the Year for 2025 and being selected into MedTech Innovator's 2026 Accelerator Cohort, with inclusion in the inaugural MTI Index.The full study, including a complete list of authors, disclosures and funding, is available in European Heart Journal – Digital Health:About UltraSight™UltraSight™ is an AI-powered medical imaging company advancing access to high-quality cardiac ultrasound through the UltraSight™ Echosystem. The Echosystem is a comprehensive platform that combines structured training, real-time AI guidance, and advanced analytics to enable non-cardiac sonographer providers to safely and efficiently perform focused echocardiography (FoCUS) exams under qualified physician oversight. By delivering diagnostic-grade image quality at the point of care while preserving physician-led interpretation and reporting, the UltraSight™ Echosystem enables health systems to expand cardiac imaging access, reduce wait times, and transform workflows across inpatient, outpatient, oncology, and screening settings.The UltraSight™ Echosystem supports focused and limited transthoracic echocardiography workflows that generally align with existing U.S. Medicare reimbursement pathways. UltraSight’s software has FDA 510(k) clearance to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans. For more information, visit https://ultrasight.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and X or contact info@ultrasight.com.Media Contact:

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