Wilson Kester Expands Grand Rapids Family Law Firm with the Addition of Attorney Ryan Stoner

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Source, is pleased to announce that Senior Attorney Ryan Stoner has joined the firm's growing legal team, further strengthening its commitment to providing empowering family law representation throughout Michigan. Based in Grand Rapids , Attorney Stoner will help expand the firm's reach while delivering compassionate, client-focused legal services to individuals and families navigating difficult legal matters.With over a decade of legal experience, Stoner brings a wealth of knowledge and practical courtroom experience to Wilson Kester. His practice is focused on guiding Michigan families through complex family law matters, including divorce, child custody, and parenting time."Please join us in welcoming Ryan P. Stoner, Esq. to Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Source as Senior Attorney anchoring our Grand Rapids region," said Shelley Kester, Founder & CEO. "A West Michigan attorney to his core—from Hastings to Kent County, a 17th Circuit Court clerkship, and years serving Grand Rapids families—Ryan brings the range and steadiness the work demands, an advocate for the underdog and a seasoned family law litigator. What we love most is who he is: authentic, warm, strong, and an empowerment advocate whose work reflects our values of empowerment, truth, respect, excellence, and value. Welcome to the team, Ryan—our West Michigan families are in good hands."Stoner's addition reflects Wilson Kester's continued commitment to expanding access to empowering advocacy across the state. By broadening its presence in Southern Michigan, the firm is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for family law attorneys while continuing to provide responsive, compassionate service.Wilson Kester remains dedicated to providing experienced legal counsel, personalized attention, and results-driven representation in family law matters across Michigan. The addition of Senior Attorney Ryan Stoner marks another important step in the firm's continued growth and commitment to serving communities throughout the state.About Wilson KesterWilson Kester is a Michigan-based family law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate divorce, child custody, parenting time, adoption, and other family law matters. Known for compassionate client service and skilled legal advocacy, the firm is committed to protecting what matters most while delivering personalized representation tailored to each client's unique needs.

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