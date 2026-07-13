Chimeric Antibody Market Revenue To Cross $10 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

Chimeric Antibody Market Report 2026 Regions Chimeric Antibody Market Report 2026 Segments Chimeric Antibody Market Report 2026 Drivers.webp

The Business Research Company's Chimeric Antibody Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Chimeric Antibody market to surpass $10 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Oncology Drugs market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $441 billion by 2030, with Chimeric Antibody to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,496 billion by 2030, the Chimeric Antibody market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Chimeric Antibody Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the chimeric antibody market in 2030, valued at $4.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing biologics adoption across oncology and immunology treatment pathways, strong presence of biopharmaceutical innovators and contract manufacturing organizations, rising clinical research activities focused on antibody therapeutics, expanding healthcare expenditure supporting advanced biologic treatments, and favorable reimbursement frameworks accelerating access to targeted therapies across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Chimeric Antibody Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the chimeric antibody market in 2030, valued at $3.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing approvals of monoclonal antibody therapies, expanding investment in precision medicine and targeted immunotherapies, strong biotechnology research infrastructure supporting antibody development pipelines, growing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring biologic interventions, and increasing strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to strengthen therapeutic innovation.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Chimeric Antibody Market In 2030?

The chimeric antibody market is segmented by type into intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous. The Intravenous (IV) market will be the largest segment of the chimeric antibody market segmented by type, accounting for 89% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The Intravenous (IV) market will be supported by the widespread use of infusion-based biologic therapies in hospitals and specialty clinics, established administration protocols for antibody therapeutics, growing demand for controlled dosing and rapid systemic drug delivery, increasing utilization of antibody-based treatments in cancer and autoimmune disease management, and continuous expansion of infusion infrastructure across healthcare systems.

The chimeric antibody market is segmented by type of antibody into immunoglobulin G chimeric antibodies, fragment antigen-binding chimeric antibodies, and single-chain variable fragment chimeric antibodies.

The chimeric antibody market is segmented by manufacturing process into recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology, hybridoma technology, and phage display technology.

The chimeric antibody market is segmented by application into cancer therapy, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and transplant rejection.

The chimeric antibody market is segmented by end user into pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and clinics and hospitals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Chimeric Antibody Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the chimeric antibody market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Chimeric Antibody Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global chimeric antibody market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen demand for targeted cancer immunotherapies, accelerate advancements in recombinant DNA and antibody engineering technologies, and expand biologic treatment adoption for autoimmune and chronic diseases worldwide.

Rising Demand For Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy - The rising demand for targeted cancer immunotherapy is expected to become a key growth driver for the chimeric antibody market by 2030. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting antibody-based therapies that selectively recognize cancer-associated antigens while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. Chimeric antibodies improve therapeutic precision and enhance immune-mediated tumor destruction, supporting their growing role across oncology treatment pathways. Pharmaceutical companies are therefore expanding development pipelines focused on advanced immunotherapies to address rising global cancer burden. This increasing utilization of targeted cancer therapies is reinforcing steady market expansion. As a result, the rising demand for targeted cancer immunotherapy is anticipated to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

Advancements In Recombinant DNA And Antibody Engineering Technologies - Advancements in recombinant DNA and antibody engineering technologies are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the chimeric antibody market by 2030. Continuous progress in molecular engineering techniques is improving antibody specificity, stability, and therapeutic performance while supporting efficient large-scale manufacturing capabilities. Modern antibody development platforms are enabling optimization of chimeric antibody structures to improve treatment outcomes across multiple disease indications. Technological innovations are further accelerating research activities and clinical development programs, thereby expanding commercialization opportunities. Consequently, advancements in recombinant DNA and antibody engineering technologies are projected to contribute around 1.5% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Prevalence Of Autoimmune And Chronic Diseases - The increasing prevalence of autoimmune and chronic diseases is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the chimeric antibody market by 2030. Growing patient populations affected by conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory disorders, and chronic immune-related diseases are increasing demand for targeted biologic treatment approaches. Chimeric antibodies provide selective immune modulation capabilities that improve disease management while reducing limitations associated with conventional therapies. Healthcare systems are therefore expanding biologic treatment adoption to address rising long-term disease burdens. As treatment requirements continue to grow globally, demand for advanced antibody therapies is expected to rise. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune and chronic diseases is projected to contribute approximately 0.8% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Chimeric Antibody Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the intravenous (IV) market and subcutaneous market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of targeted biologic therapies, increasing preference for personalized treatment approaches, growing expansion of specialty care infrastructure supporting biologic administration, and continuous advancements in antibody formulation technologies improving treatment accessibility and patient outcomes. This momentum reflects the biopharmaceutical industry's focus on strengthening therapeutic precision, expanding treatment accessibility, and accelerating innovation across the global biologics ecosystem.

The intravenous (IV) market is projected to grow by $2 billion and the subcutaneous market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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