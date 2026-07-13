Gausium Ranked World’s No.1 Commercial Cleaning Robot Supplier by IDC, Shifting From Flagship Wins to Scalable Growth

Gausium Ranked World's No.1 Commercial Cleaning Robot Supplier by IDC Gausium, Ranked No.1 Across Segments and Regions

Gausium ranks World's No.1 commercial cleaning robot supplier by shipments and revenue in IDC's 2025 Tracker — No.1 across every core segment and major region.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium has been ranked the world’s No.1 commercial cleaning robot supplier by both shipments and revenue in IDC’s Worldwide Annual Commercial Cleaning Robotics Tracker, 2025 — a double ranking the company has now held for several consecutive years. The Tracker also places Gausium first in every core application segment it covers and first by market share in major international markets, including Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

For Gausium, the rankings are more than a share statistic. They mark a turning point where the company’s growth has shifted from winning flagship projects to scaling them across industries, regions, and fleets.

A market entering its breakout phase

Commercial cleaning robotics is accelerating sharply. IDC’s data put global shipments at 58,000 units in 2025, up 83.8% year over year, in a market worth US$760 million, up 48.5%. Gausium stands at the forefront of this expansion, holding a 53.06% shipment share among China-based vendors overseas, with No.1 positions across regions and application segments.

Gausium has led the category through that acceleration — and through the cycles that preceded it. Founded in 2013, the company has focused exclusively on commercial cleaning robotics, and as the industry moved from early pilots to scaled deployment, years of product iteration, scenario validation and global delivery experience have kept it in front.

Full scenarios, global reach: first into the scaling phase

In commercial cleaning robotics, the scaling phase is the point at which a vendor has completed benchmark deployments across scenarios and geographies, and can let chain customers roll out fleets country by country on the strength of standardized hardware and software, a global channel network and a scalable delivery and operations model. It is the industry’s turn from pilots to durable, profitable commercialization.

Across scenarios, Gausium’s robots clean offices, shopping malls, hotels and supermarkets, and are expanding rapidly into hospitals, factories, warehousing and logistics, public transit hubs, underground parking and campuses. In every core application segment IDC tracks, Gausium holds the No.1 position.

Across regions, the company’s international expansion has been rapid: it ranks first by market share in its major target markets across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, with operations spanning more than 70 countries and regions supported by multilingual technical support, localized service teams and regionally tailored solutions. The competitive question in this industry is shifting from “can you sell a machine” to “can you deliver a system that operates reliably over years” — and that capability is becoming Gausium’s strongest competitive advantage.

Gausium is among the first in its category to make this leap. By the end of 2025, the company had served more than 6,500 flagship customers worldwide. Its robots run at international aviation hubs including Heathrow, Singapore Changi and Doha; at retail chains including Carrefour, Auchan and Rossmann; across Wanda shopping malls, where its intelligent cleaning system has been validated at scale; in warehousing and logistics operations for Coca-Cola and DHL; and with leading property managers including China Overseas Property, Poly Property and Vanke Cloud.

Proven performance across use cases and regions is what makes the company’s full-scenario solutions scalable and consistently deployable.

From successful single deployments to globally scalable solutions, Gausium is converting years of groundwork into scaled revenue growth — and pulling the industry into its next phase with it.

The next decade: from single-machine automation to full-process intelligence

IDC expects the global commercial service robot market to keep growing through 2030, with commercial cleaning robots among its most certain applications. As the industry enters deployment at scale, Gausium sees the centre of competition moving from single-machine automation to full-process intelligence, along three lines: multi-function cleaning capability, lightweight deployment, and autonomous maintenance.

In practice, that means next-generation machines will no longer perform one task — scrubbing or sweeping — but combine sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, vacuuming and disinfection in a single platform. They will no longer depend on labour-intensive mapping and on-site tuning, but work out of the box. And they will no longer stop at automating the job itself, but increasingly maintain themselves — freeing teams from repetitive maintenance tasks.

Drawing on real-world data from one of the industry’s largest robot fleets, Gausium is sharpening its machines’ ability to understand complex environments, decide autonomously and close the operational loop — evolving the commercial cleaning robot from an automated appliance into a full-process intelligent system that perceives, decides, executes and maintains itself, and opening the industry’s second growth curve in the process.

“The No.1 rankings from IDC are a vote of confidence cast by customers around the world in real purchase orders. We will keep pairing full-stack AI with a full-scenario product portfolio and localized service worldwide to deliver measurable results for commercial, industrial and public spaces — and to lead this industry into the era of full-process intelligence.”

— Edward Cheng, Founder and CEO, Gausium

About IDC

IDC is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. IDC helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and business strategy. More than 1,300 IDC analysts provide global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries worldwide. For more than 50 years IDC has provided strategic insights to help our clients achieve their key business objectives.

About Gausium

Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 6,500 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.

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