Summit Spine & Joint Centers Acquires Southeast Neurology & Pain Management

Together with SNPM, we will continue expanding access to innovative, minimally invasive treatments while investing in our physicians, our people, and the communities we serve. ” — Dr. Amit Patel, CEO and Founder of Summit Spine & Joint Centers

THOMASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, one of the nation’s fastest-growing minimally invasive spine and interventional pain management platforms, announced the acquisition of Southeast Neurology & Pain Management (“SNPM”), a leading regional interventional pain management practice with clinic locations in Thomasville, GA, Tallahassee, FL, and Panama City, FL.

The acquisition represents Summit's third strategic practice acquisition in the past three years and further advances the organization's mission of building the premier physician-led interventional pain platform across the Southeast. With the addition of SNPM, Summit now operates 55 locations across five states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee, continuing its disciplined expansion alongside entrepreneurial physicians who share a commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care.

Summit's growth strategy is centered on partnering with high-caliber physicians who are passionate about building thriving practices while maintaining clinical autonomy and delivering exceptional outcomes. Through its unique partnership model, Summit aligns physician leadership with long-term ownership opportunities at the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) level while collaborating with leading health systems to strengthen local access to advanced pain care. This differentiated approach has made Summit a partner of choice for physicians seeking to grow alongside an organization that prioritizes both patient outcomes and physician entrepreneurship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jones, Brett, and the entire SNPM team to the Summit family,” said Dr. Amit Patel, founder and CEO of Summit Spine & Joint Centers. “SNPM has built an outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional patient care, and their values closely align with ours. Together, we will continue expanding access to innovative, minimally invasive treatments while investing in our physicians, our people, and the communities we serve. We believe there is tremendous opportunity to continue growing throughout the Southeast by partnering with like-minded physicians who share our vision for the future of interventional pain management.”

“Joining Summit represents an exciting new chapter for our practice,” said Dr. Roland Jones, founder and clinical leader at Southeast Neurology & Pain Management. "Over many years, we've built a practice centered on exceptional patient care, physician leadership, and strong relationships with our communities. We wanted a partner who would help us continue growing without losing what made our practice successful. Summit shared that vision from our very first conversations."

Summit Spine & Joint Centers specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic pain conditions, including neck and back pain treatment, herniated discs, sciatica, headaches, pelvic pain, musculoskeletal disorders, neuropathic pain, and many other complex conditions. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology and evidence-based treatment protocols, Summit delivers comprehensive, individualized care focused on improving quality of life and restoring function.

Patients across Summit's network have access to a full spectrum of advanced interventional pain management services, including spinal cord stimulation, epidural steroid injections, joint injections, nerve blocks, regenerative medicine, and other minimally invasive therapies. When appropriate, patients also benefit from expanded access to advanced minimally invasive spine procedures performed in Summit's ambulatory surgery centers (“ASCs”), allowing for high-quality, cost-effective care in an outpatient setting.

As Summit continues its rapid growth throughout the Southeast, the organization remains focused on identifying opportunities to partner with outstanding physician practices that share its entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to innovation, and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional patient care.

With this most recent partnership, Summit Spine & Joint Centers now operates 21 ASCs and 55 clinics across five (5) states, with Georgia locations in Athens, Augusta, Austell, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dalton, Dawsonville, Decatur, Duluth, East Cobb, Evans, Fayetteville, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Pooler, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Thomasville, Villa Rica, Warner Robins, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg, Rockingham, Southern Pines, and Supply; South Carolina locations in Anderson, Columbia, Greenville, and Spartanburg; Florida locations in Panama City and Tallahassee; and a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information, call (844) 972-7752 or visit www.summitspine.com.



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