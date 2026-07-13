Tully Rinckey Mourns the Passing of Former Managing Partner Donald Chesworth

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tully Rinckey PLLC mourns the loss of former Managing Partner Donald O. Chesworth Jr., a distinguished attorney, public servant, and mentor whose leadership left a lasting impact on the firm, the legal profession, and the Rochester community. He passed away peacefully on June 23, 2026, at the age of 84.Throughout a legal career spanning more than five decades, Chesworth earned a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to public service. While his accomplishments were many, those who worked alongside him most often remember his steady judgment, humility, and dedication to helping others. A Yale Law School graduate, he served as an FBI Special Agent, Monroe County District Attorney, Superintendent of the New York State Police, and co-founder of Harris & Chesworth before joining Tully Rinckey PLLC. His influence extended far beyond the positions he held, leaving a lasting impression on colleagues throughout the firm."Don's life was defined by service, to his clients, his community, and the legal profession," said Greg Rinckey, Founding Partner of Tully Rinckey PLLC. "His accomplishments were extraordinary, but those who knew him best will remember his integrity, humility, and genuine concern for others. He was a trusted leader, mentor, and friend whose impact on our firm and the people within it will be felt for generations.""Don helped shape the culture of excellence, professionalism, and service that defines Tully Rinckey today," said Michael Macomber, Chief Executive Officer of Tully Rinckey PLLC. "His leadership strengthened our firm, and his example inspired those around him to approach both the practice of law and public service with integrity and purpose. We are grateful for his many contributions and honored to carry forward the values he exemplified throughout his remarkable career."Beyond his professional accomplishments, Chesworth remained deeply committed to the Rochester community. Over the years, he served on numerous boards and organizations, including the Monroe County Chiefs of Police Association, the Humane Society of Rochester, the New York State Trooper Foundation, Crime Stoppers, LifeSpan, and the Rochester Community Boating Foundation. An avid sailor, he enjoyed spending time aboard his sailboat, Independence, and served as Commodore of the Rochester Yacht Club."Don had a remarkable ability to lead with both strength and compassion," said Anthony Kuhn, Managing Partner at Tully Rinckey PLLC. "He generously shared his knowledge and experience, always taking the time to guide and encourage others. I was fortunate to work alongside him, and his wisdom, professionalism, and friendship will be deeply missed."Chesworth is survived by his wife, Marilyn Schantz-Chesworth; daughters Cynthia Grace Thompson and Deborah Kathryn Bardeen; son Donald O. Chesworth III; and five grandchildren.

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