Influential Women Features Marisol Maloney: Navy Veteran Helping Professionals Translate Military Experience

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Secret Squirrel Consulting Helps Top Secret and Secret-cleared Transitioning Service Members and Veterans, Speak “Civilianese” While Maintaining Operational Security (OPSEC)After serving 20 years in the U.S. Navy, going from enlisted to officer, and later working as a cleared recruiter in the defense industry, Marisol Maloney recognized a common challenge facing many highly qualified professionals leaving military and federal service. Their experience wasn’t the problem—it was how they communicated it.That realization led her to found Secret Squirrel Consulting, LLC, a veteran-owned career strategy and recruiting firm dedicated to helping transitioning service members and Veterans confidently navigate career transitions.A Navy Veteran whose career spanned aviation, logistics, emergency nursing, intelligence analysis, executive communications, strategic planning, and recruiting, Maloney brings a rare combination of operational experience and recruiter insight. After beginning her career as a Navy Nurse Corps officer, she laterally transferred into the intelligence community, obtaining a Top Secret security clearance and supporting national security missions requiring adaptability, discretion, and strategic communication.One of her most notable assignments was being hand-picked as the strategic speechwriter for the four-star admiral leading U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, where she translated highly technical and classified information into clear, actionable messaging for senior leaders. Today, she applies those same communication skills to helping clients translate military and federal experience into language recruiters and hiring managers understand.Maloney often refers to herself as a “Veterpreter” because she helps transitioning service members and Veterans learn to “Civilianese”. Drawing on her own military transition, experience as a cleared recruiter, and expertise as a certified career transition strategist, she bridges the gap between military service and civilian employment by teaching clients how recruiters think, what hiring managers look for, and how to confidently communicate the value of their experience.She is especially passionate about supporting cleared professionals, helping them understand that while a security clearance is valuable, employers ultimately hire for the combination of skills, leadership, education, certifications, and the ability to communicate value effectively.Beyond individual coaching, Maloney has become a recognized voice in the military transition community. She has been featured in Business Insider for her expertise on helping federal employees transition into private-sector careers and is a frequent guest on podcasts discussing military transition, recruiter expectations, resume strategy, LinkedIn optimization, applicant tracking systems (ATS), and why some service members face greater challenges than others during the transition to civilian employment. She has also spoken for Veteran organizations, nonprofits, military transition programs, and professional conferences, helping audiences better understand how recruiters evaluate candidates and what it takes to compete in today’s job market.Maloney believes success begins with understanding your value and having the confidence to communicate it. One of the most important lessons she has learned throughout her career is to carefully consider the source of the advice you receive.“Some of the biggest opportunities in my life came after someone told me I couldn’t do something,” she says. “Don’t let someone else’s limitations define your potential.”Whether she’s coaching a transitioning service member, recruiting specialized talent, speaking on stage, or sharing free career advice online, Marisol Maloney remains committed to helping others recognize their value, communicate it with confidence, and build careers aligned with their skills, experience, and purpose.Learn More About Marisol MaloneyLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marisol-maloney/ Website: https://secretsquirrelconsultingllc.com Media Inquiries: marisol@marisolmaloney.comInfluential Women profile:About Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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