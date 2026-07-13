NADA Encourages Dealers To Consider ComplyAuto’s Guardian Solution for Advertising Compliance

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplyAuto, a leading provider of dealership compliance solutions, today announced that the National Automobile Dealers Association (“NADA”) has just issued a “Compliance Alert” that encourages NADA members to consider ComplyAuto’s Guardian solution for advertising compliance. NADA’s President and CEO, Mike Stanton has expanded on the recommendation.“Increasingly dealers know the importance of advertising compliance, and how complicated it can be to manage effectively. ComplyAuto's Guardian product offers a comprehensive approach to help dealers manage this critical issue. The NADA team has reviewed the product and recommends that dealers consider Guardian as part of their compliance strategy.” - Mike Stanton, President and CEO of NADARecent FTC guidance has resulted in a sea-change in the way dealers advertise. And a combined federal and state focus on dealer advertising enforcement has reinforced the importance of compliance for dealerships. At the same time, changing federal standards, combined with increasingly complex state-specific requirements, have created a compliance landscape that is difficult for dealers to navigate manually. Guardian was built specifically to address these challenges by automating compliance for dealers, combining advanced AI technology with expert guidance from ComplyAuto's in-house legal and regulatory team.Guardian continually monitors dealership websites and inventory to identify advertising issues that may violate federal or state laws. The platform also reviews advertisements before they are published, helping dealers detect potential compliance violations early and make corrections before campaigns go live.“Guardian is the only tool of its kind, and it is the most powerful and effective way for dealers to stay on top of this critical and evolving issue. It combines the power of artificial intelligence with ComplyAuto’s expert guidance to help dealers identify and address risks that would be nearly impossible to monitor manually. We're proud to work alongside NADA to make this technology more accessible to dealers across the country.” - Brad Miller, CEO and Chief Legal Officer of ComplyAutoUnlike general-purpose AI tools, Guardian is purpose-built for dealership compliance. Its legal framework incorporates federal requirements alongside the unique advertising laws of all 50 states, giving dealers a single solution for monitoring advertising across every channel.Guardian’s core capabilities include:• Website/VDP Scanning: Automated review and analysis of VDPs - new and used inventory pages - for 50-state and federal compliance issues.• Ad Analyzer: On-demand AI-powered review of print, digital, social media, and special ads before publication, with instant violation flags and feedback.• 50-State and Federal Compliant: Identifies federal and state-specific advertising issues with clear explanations and recommended corrective actions.• Enterprise Dashboard: Monitors compliance violations across rooftops through a centralized dashboard, helping teams track and resolve issues over time.• Attorney-Backed Knowledge: Stays up-to-date with changing regulatory requirements through continuously updated legal guidance.Guardian eliminates dealers' biggest compliance exposures with the industry's most comprehensive sales and advertising compliance platform. To learn more about ComplyAuto Guardian, visit www.complyauto.com/guardian About ComplyAuto: ComplyAuto was built by dealers, for dealers to deliver modern compliance solutions backed by legal and dealership expertise. Their cloud-based platform helps dealerships meet federal and 50-state regulatory compliance across privacy, cybersecurity, EHS, HR, advertising, and F&I. Powered by intelligent automation and AI-insights, they help auto retailers reduce risk, drive efficiency, and focus on what they do best. As an NADA affinity partner, ComplyAuto supports over 10,000 dealerships and many of the nation’s largest dealer groups. ComplyAuto is also the #1 endorsed and recommended compliance platform by 44 out of 50 state dealer associations. Learn more at complyauto.com.

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