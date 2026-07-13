Through OPP, Soldiers strengthen ammunition mission readiness at MCAAP

MCALESTER, Okla. — Soldiers from the 1742nd Transportation Company, South Dakota Army National Guard, recently completed Operation Patriot Press exercises at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in Oklahoma.

Established by the Army Materiel Command, OPP is one of the Army’s most important sustainment‑focused training missions, giving transportation units the opportunity to work directly within the logistics and industrial environments that keep the force supplied.

At MCAAP, the 1742nd TC took on a series of real‑world tasks that strengthened their technical skills and reinforced the critical role transportation Soldiers play in the Army’s ammunition enterprise. Seventy-six Soldiers — 74 on the road and two at a home station — from the 1742nd participated in the exercises.

Soldiers conducted ammunition movement operations, coordinated convoys across the installation, and performed detailed equipment readiness checks to ensure every vehicle and trailer met mission standards. They worked side‑by‑side with MCAAP’s civilian ammunition experts, gaining firsthand experience with the processes that support the Army’s Organic Industrial Base. The pace and complexity mirrored the demands of large‑scale combat sustainment, giving Soldiers exposure to conditions that can’t be replicated in a classroom.

Col. Curtis Perkins, MCAAP’s commander, is aware of the benefits OPP offers, as he participated in its predecessor.

“It’s exciting to know Operation Patriot Press, formerly Operation Golden Cargo, still provides critical logistics and munitions training readiness across all components of the U.S. Army,” Perkins said. “My first annual training exercise as a newly enlisted Ammunition Specialist was in support of Golden Cargo at MCAAP. That exercise was foundational for my professional development as a young leader.”

Sgt. 1st Class Owen Shay of the 1742nd TSC has been participating in OPP for three years. He noted that each iteration brings new challenges and opportunities for growth.

Unexpected developments emerged early in the 1742nd’s mission, particularly related to parking and lodging at multiple rest‑overnight sites; but the transportation company overcame the obstacles it faced while partaking in OPP.

“We conducted route recons in March and confirmed space for troops and trucks but upon arrival at three different RON sites, the situation was different than what we were anticipating,” Shay said.

The 1724nd’s operations van ran 30–60 minutes ahead of the convoy each day to work through issues and coordinate alternative plans with on‑site personnel. Shay added that points of contact at each location were easy to work with as solutions were developed.

MCAAP’s unique role as a major ammunition production, storage, and distribution site made it an ideal training location for Soldiers. The installation’s vast storage areas, specialized workforce, and active shipping operations provide a realistic environment where Soldiers can apply their skills while directly contributing to ongoing Army readiness requirements. For MCAAP, the support from the 1742nd TC helped keep ammunition flowing to units across the country, demonstrating the mutually beneficial nature of OPP.

For the Soldiers, the experience strengthened more than technical proficiency. Working in mixed teams and coordinating with MCAAP personnel helped build trust, communication, and confidence, which are qualities essential for any transportation unit preparing for real‑world missions. The exercises reinforced Soldiers’ ability to adapt, solve problems, and operate safely under pressure, all while supporting a mission with tangible impact on the Army’s sustainment enterprise.

Shay emphasized that the mission provided critical miles and hands‑on experience for young Soldiers who needed stick time on the trucks. Budget constraints meant fewer senior non-commissioned officers were available, giving junior NCOs valuable opportunities to manage platoon‑level tasks — experience that will strengthen the unit moving forward.

“Leadership could clearly see the shift in confidence from the first couple days to the last couple,” he said.

OPP remains a vital readiness initiative because it blends training with real operational requirements. By integrating National Guard, Reserve, and active‑duty Soldiers into the Army’s logistics and industrial base, it ensures transportation units remain capable, experienced, and prepared for the demands of modern operations.

For the 1742nd TC, the mission at MCAAP provided valuable experience that will strengthen their readiness for future deployments and sustainment missions.

Other units who are taking part in OPP-26 this summer include: