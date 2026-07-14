Tech entrepreneur Satish Jha to headline investor events in Boston, DC, and New York

investor events in Boston, DC, and New York

True innovation doesn’t happen by trying to fit neatly into someone else’s pre-baked thesis; it happens when you build something with foundational grit.” — Satish Jha

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A three-city investor event series this month will bring together accredited investors, entrepreneurs and startup leaders in Boston, Washington and New York and explore emerging investment opportunities and foster long-term partnerships.The series, hosted by the network Startup Angel Bazaar , begins in Boston on July 14, moves to Washington, D.C., on July 15, and concludes in New York City on July 16, offering investors opportunities to engage with founders and discuss trends shaping the startup ecosystem.The American Bazaar is a media partner of the events.The Washington event, hosted in partnership with global law firm Orrick, will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 15 at 2100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.Technology entrepreneur, author and investor Satish Jha will deliver the keynote address titled “Roots Before Runway: Building Companies That Don’t Need an Exit Strategy.”Jha, founder of AI-powered education platform Edufront and former chief information officer at Hoffmann-La Roche in Basel, is expected to discuss building companies with enduring value rather than pursuing short-term growth strategies.“True innovation doesn’t happen by trying to fit neatly into someone else’s pre-baked thesis; it happens when you build something with foundational grit,” Jha told the American Bazaar.“I hope attendees leave realizing that the most resilient architectures are built on enduring value, not just the fleeting gloss of the latest market trend.” Jha also emphasized the importance of investor gatherings in identifying transformative ideas.“A space like this is a brilliant opportunity to step outside the familiar and expand our horizons,” he said. “The most transformative ideas rarely wear a predictable mask at first glance.”“Gatherings like the Startup Angel Bazaar are vital because they invite us to align capital with raw, authentic intent, reminding us that our finest investments don’t just yield excellent returns, they help shape the future.”According to the organizers, the series is designed to create meaningful connections between founders and accredited investors while encouraging discussions around entrepreneurship, innovation and long-term value creation. The Washington event will feature curated networking sessions, founder presentations and discussions on investment opportunities, with organizers positioning the gathering as part of a broader effort to strengthen startup ecosystems across major U.S. innovation hubs.The events are intended for accredited investors and invited participants seeking to connect with entrepreneurs building scalable ventures across multiple industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.