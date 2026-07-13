Kogaion Unites Norway and Romania Through a Shared Vision of Black Metal

International black metal project introduces its debut album, blending Nordic atmosphere with Romanian cultural influences.

Kogaion is more than music. It is a world where atmosphere, storytelling and emotion become one experience.” — Kare Lund

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kogaion, an international black metal project bringing together musicians from Norway and Romania, has officially announced the release of its debut album, Echoes of Black Silk Angels. The album presents a blend of atmospheric and symphonic black metal while drawing inspiration from Nordic traditions and Romanian cultural heritage.Kogaion, an international black metal project founded through the collaboration of musicians from Norway and Romania, has officially introduced its debut album, Echoes of Black Silk Angels. The release reflects a shared artistic vision that combines atmospheric black metal with symphonic elements and inspiration drawn from Nordic and Romanian heritage.

The project brings together Norwegian musicians Rune Ødegård (Metalum) and Kåre Lund (Ronove Kare) with Romanian vocalist Maddox Ika. Their collaboration focuses on creating original compositions rooted in dark atmosphere, melodic arrangements, and historical and cultural themes.

Echoes of Black Silk Angels features twelve original tracks exploring mythology, nature, spiritual symbolism, and the emotional depth often associated with underground black metal. The album is available on major digital streaming platforms worldwide.

Kogaion describes its music as a meeting point between Scandinavian black metal traditions and Romanian cultural influences. Rather than following commercial trends, the band emphasizes artistic expression, atmosphere, and authenticity.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Kogaion: Building a World Beyond Borders

The Norwegian-Romanian symphonic black metal project discusses artistic identity, collaboration, and the vision behind Echoes Of Black Silk Angels.

Interviewer: For readers discovering Kogaion for the first time, who are you?

Kogaion: We are a Norwegian-Romanian symphonic and atmospheric black metal project brought together by a shared artistic vision. Rather than focusing solely on music, we aim to create an immersive experience where composition, visual art and atmosphere become inseparable. Kogaion is not just a band to us, it's an evolving artistic world.

Interviewer: The name "Kogaion" immediately sparks curiosity. Why did you choose it?

Kogaion: We wanted a name that carried meaning and atmosphere. Kogaion symbolizes mystery, timeless landscapes and the connection between mythology, nature and imagination. It reflects the identity we want to build through our music without limiting us to a single historical or cultural interpretation.

Interviewer: Kogaion brings together artists from Norway and Romania. How did this collaboration come to life?

Kogaion: It happened naturally through a shared passion for black metal and artistic expression. Geography became irrelevant once we realized we shared the same vision. Different backgrounds became an advantage, allowing us to bring together influences that complement rather than compete with each other.

Interviewer: Rune, you are responsible for the music and lyrics. How does a Kogaion song begin?

Rune "Metalum" Ødegård: Usually with an atmosphere rather than a riff. I often imagine a place, a season or an emotion before I start composing. The music grows from that image. Every song has to contribute to the larger story we want the album to tell.

Interviewer: Maddox, you contribute both vocally and visually. How closely are those two worlds connected?

Madina "Maddox" Ika: For me, they are inseparable. When I work on artwork or visual concepts, I'm listening to the music constantly. I want the visuals to feel like another layer of the same story, not just decoration. Every image should evoke the same atmosphere that the listener hears.

Interviewer: Ronove, your role extends beyond drumming. You also designed Kogaion's official logo. What does visual identity mean to you?

Kåre "Ronove" Lund: In black metal, visual identity has always been important. A logo is often the first thing people see. I wanted ours to feel organic, timeless and unmistakably connected to the music. It should represent the spirit of Kogaion before anyone even hears a note.

Interviewer: Your debut album is titled Echoes Of Black Silk Angels. What can listeners expect?

Kogaion: We hope they experience it as a complete journey rather than a playlist of songs. Every track has its own identity, but together they form a continuous atmosphere. The album explores themes such as solitude, mythology, transformation and the emotional power of nature.

Interviewer: Many bands describe their music as atmospheric. What does atmosphere mean to Kogaion?

Kogaion: Atmosphere is the foundation of everything we create. It's not something added afterward. It shapes the compositions, the artwork, the lyrics and even the silence between notes. If listeners close their eyes and feel transported somewhere else, then we've achieved what we set out to do.

Interviewer: What message do you hope listeners take away from your music?

Kogaion: We don't want to tell people what to think or how to feel. We simply hope they find something personal in our work. Music is at its strongest when it leaves room for interpretation, and that's something we value deeply.

Interviewer: What lies ahead for Kogaion?

Kogaion: Echoes Of Black Silk Angels is only the beginning. We are already thinking about future chapters, new music and new visual concepts. Kogaion was never meant to be a single release. It is an ongoing artistic journey.

Quick Fire Questions

Interviewer: One word that defines Kogaion?

Kogaion: Atmosphere.

Interviewer: Forest or fjord?

Kogaion: Both.

Interviewer: Vinyl or streaming?

Kogaion: Both have their place.

Interviewer: Night or day?

Kogaion: Night.

Interviewer: What do you hope people remember after listening to your music?

Kogaion: The feeling.

About Kogaion

Kogaion is a Norwegian-Romanian symphonic and atmospheric black metal project founded in 2024. Combining music, visual art and storytelling, the band creates immersive works inspired by mythology, nature and cinematic atmosphere. Their debut album, Echoes Of Black Silk Angels, marks the first chapter of an expanding artistic vision.

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