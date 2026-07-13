Wayne Chunat Showcases New Plein Air & Wildlife Art Collection for Summer 2026!

American plein air painters fine art -America wildlife painting exhibition Vancouver BC, Plein Air & Wildlife Art

Wayne Chunat unveils his Summer 2026 collection featuring original wildlife and plein air paintings inspired by North American landscapes and nature.

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayne Chunat has announced a new Summer 2026 collection featuring original plein air and wildlife artwork that reflects his continued focus on North American landscapes and native wildlife. The collection introduces a fresh selection of paintings created through direct outdoor observation and studio development, reinforcing the artist's long-standing practice of documenting nature through representational fine art. The announcement marks the latest addition to Wayne Chunat's growing portfolio and provides collectors with new works centered on wildlife, natural habitats, and seasonal landscapes.The Summer 2026 collection brings together wildlife subjects and landscape paintings developed through traditional plein air methods. By working outdoors before refining compositions in the studio, Wayne Chunat continues an artistic process that emphasizes natural light, environmental accuracy, and close observation of changing landscapes. This approach remains an important part of the tradition followed by many American plein air painters , whose work documents natural settings as they appear in real time.The newly announced collection includes original paintings inspired by forests, wetlands, rivers, mountains, and open countryside. Wildlife subjects featured throughout the collection reflect the artist's continued interest in portraying animals within their natural surroundings rather than isolated compositions. The announcement highlights Wayne Chunat's ongoing work as an independent wildlife artist whose paintings are developed through field research, outdoor sketching, photography, and studio painting.New Collection Highlights Wildlife and Outdoor Painting TraditionsThe Summer 2026 collection reflects two established areas of fine art: wildlife painting and plein air landscape painting. Wildlife art focuses on realistic portrayals of animals and their habitats, while plein air painting involves creating studies directly outdoors before completing finished works. Together, these approaches provide viewers with artwork that documents natural environments through careful observation rather than imagined settings.Wayne Chunat has continued to build his work around these traditional methods throughout his artistic career. The Summer 2026 collection expands that body of work with paintings that capture seasonal landscapes, changing weather conditions, and wildlife activity observed across North America. Each painting reflects the visual relationships between animals and their environments, providing context that extends beyond the subject itself.The announcement also reflects continued public interest in original artwork that depicts nature through representational painting. Wildlife and landscape art remain established categories within the fine art market because they combine artistic technique with environmental storytelling. Rather than presenting abstract interpretations, the collection focuses on recognizable locations, natural habitats, and wildlife observed in outdoor settings.Collection Supports Direct Access to Original ArtworkWayne Chunat confirmed that the Summer 2026 collection will become part of the artwork available through his official website, allowing collectors and visitors to review original wildlife and plein air paintings directly from the artist's studio. The online platform also provides background information about the artist's creative process, painting techniques, and subject matter, helping visitors better understand how each work develops from field observation to completed artwork.The announcement reflects the continued growth of online access within the fine art industry. Digital platforms now allow independent artists to present original artwork to collectors beyond traditional gallery settings while maintaining direct communication about new collections and artistic developments. Within this evolving landscape, collectors also continue exploring established online resources, including fine art America , when researching artists, comparing artistic styles, and learning about representational wildlife art.Wildlife Art Continues to Hold a Recognized Place Within the Fine Art MarketWildlife painting remains an established category within the broader fine art industry because it combines technical skill with an understanding of natural environments. Artists working in this field frequently study wildlife behavior, habitat conditions, and seasonal changes before translating those observations into finished paintings. This process allows artwork to document both the visual qualities of wildlife and the ecosystems in which animals live.Wayne Chunat's artistic practice continues to reflect this observational approach. The Summer 2026 collection places equal emphasis on wildlife subjects and the surrounding landscape, reinforcing the connection between animals and their natural habitats. By developing paintings through direct outdoor experience, the collection follows techniques widely associated with American plein air painters, whose work has historically emphasized painting from life under natural conditions.The announcement also aligns with ongoing public appreciation for artwork inspired by conservation, regional landscapes, and outdoor experiences. Collectors seeking original wildlife paintings often value realistic representation, traditional painting methods, and artwork that reflects genuine observation of the natural world. The Summer 2026 collection contributes to this continuing interest by presenting new paintings that focus on wildlife and landscapes without departing from the artist's established style.Wayne Chunat has also participated in professional wildlife art communities throughout his career, contributing to exhibitions and events that celebrate nature-inspired artwork. His continued presence within the wildlife art field has helped introduce his work to audiences interested in conservation themes, outdoor painting traditions, and regional landscapes, including viewers familiar with the wildlife painting exhibition artistsforconservation.org Vancouver BC community through recognized conservation-focused art events.About Wayne ChunatWayne Chunat is an independent wildlife and plein air artist whose work focuses on North American wildlife, natural landscapes, and representational realism. His paintings are developed through direct outdoor observation, field studies, and studio refinement, reflecting years of experience studying wildlife and natural environments. Through original artwork available on his official website and gallery representation, Wayne Chunat continues to document wildlife and landscapes using traditional painting methods while expanding his portfolio through new seasonal collections.Contact Informationwaynechunat@gmail.com216-644-53371510 Ariana St Lot 384Lakeland, Florida 33803

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