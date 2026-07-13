New Jersey Republican Party Successfully Completes Final Phase of  RNC’s State Party GROW Program

COLTS NECK, New Jersey – The New Jersey Republican Party has announced the successful completion of Phase 3 of the Republican National Committee’s GROW Program, Growing Organizations to Win. The GROW Program is a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening and building state Republican parties, including infrastructure and operations.

Under the leadership of Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon and Executive Director Luke Ferrante, the NJGOP completed the final phase of the RNC’s GROW Program, known as the “Chairman’s Circle.” This accomplishment marked the significant achievement of meeting the RNC’s rigorous benchmarks for state party infrastructure.

“After completion of the first two phases of the program, our team continued to build on that momentum; executing goals, strengthening operations, and meeting all expectations set forth by RNC State Party Strategies,” said NJGOP Chairwoman Hanlon. “We appreciate the support of the RNC and their State Party Strategies team as we have focused on rebuilding our infrastructure, campaign training, election integrity and strategic initiatives to prepare for the 2026 election cycle and beyond.”



About the NJGOP

The New Jersey Republican State Committee is the official entity of the Republican National Committee and represents more than 1.6 million Republicans registered in New Jersey. For more information, visit NJGOP.org.

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