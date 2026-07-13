AI-enabled drug discovery collaboration with VERAXA biotech to support growing BiTAC® pipeline

Ardigen and VERAXA Biotech AG announce AI-enabled drug discovery collaboration

KRAKOW, POLAND, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ardigen ’s AI and computational biology capabilities will strengthen VERAXA’s in-house AI efforts to optimize cancer target pair selection for conditionally active T cell engagers and antibody-drug conjugatesArdigen S.A., an AI-driven computational partner for modern R&D, today announced a collaboration with VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA; “VERAXA”), an emerging leader in designing novel cancer therapies, to advance VERAXA’s growing BiTACpipeline of T cell engagers (TCEs) and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).The collaboration will focus on developing AI-enabled tools and models to guide the selection of synergistic cancer target pairs for VERAXA’s proprietary BiTAC platform. Ardigen will bring its 11 years of experience in computational biology, machine learning, bioinformatics, and scalable data systems to help VERAXA integrate and interpret complex biomedical data in service of more precise therapeutic design.Current high-potency modalities, including TCEs and ADCs, are frequently limited by severe on-target, off-tumor toxicities, which can restrict therapeutic efficacy and contribute to high failure rates in development. VERAXA’s BiTAC-TCEs and future BiTAC-ADCs are designed to use Boolean “AND-gate” logic, requiring the co-expression of two distinct targets on the same cancer cell for activation. This approach has the potential to widen the therapeutic window by sparing healthy tissues and reducing systemic toxicity.With its BiTAC platform, VERAXA aims to leverage existing preclinical and clinical data generated across the industry, including from programs that showed promising efficacy but were limited by toxicity. AI-enabled analysis allows for the integration of these large and complex datasets to identify improved dual-target combinations, refine therapeutic design, and evaluate target pair hypotheses with greater precision.“Selecting the right target combinations is one of the most critical challenges in developing conditionally active cancer therapies”, said Michał Warchoł, CTO at Ardigen. “This collaboration with VERAXA allows us to apply Ardigen’s AI, bioinformatics, and computational biology solutions to improve target pair selection for next-generation antibody-based therapeutics. Our goal is to translate complex biomedical data into actionable insights, supporting better-informed decisions earlier in the R&D process.”“We see enormous potential in the application of AI processes to help guide the development strategy of our proprietary BiTAC programs,” commented Christoph Antz, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of VERAXA. “Because of the nature of BiTACs, smart cancer target selection and thorough validation from the outset can have a transformative impact on future success rates and product profiles. This collaboration represents a strategic step forward in harnessing the power of AI to bring precision oncology therapies to patients faster.”About ArdigenArdigen is an AI-driven computational partner for modern R&D, working with biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations to advance data- and AI-enabled drug discovery. The company guides life science teams across the Data-to-Discovery journey by transforming fragmented, multimodal biomedical data into governed, interpretable, and scalable systems designed to enable earlier, better-informed decisions. With a modular framework and experience across more than 700 discovery projects, Ardigen is trusted by leading biopharma and biotech innovators to build scalable discovery capabilities and strengthen R&D decision-making over time.For more information, please visit: ardigen.comAbout VERAXA Biotech AGVERAXA Biotech AG is developing a discovery and development engine for next-generation antibody-based therapeutics, including bispecific T cell engagers, bispecific ADCs, and other innovative formats. Powered by a suite of transformative technologies and guided by quality-by-design principles, VERAXA is advancing a pipeline of ADCs and proprietary BiTAC formats toward clinical development and beyond. The company was founded on scientific breakthroughs made at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, a world-renowned institution known for life science research and advanced technology.For more information about VERAXA Biotech, visit veraxa.com

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