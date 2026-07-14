A Master-Planned Paradise: BluBay by ORA Land Sets the Standard for NA Plots in Karjat, Mumbai

Explore BluBay by ORA Land, premium MahaRERA-approved NA plots in Karjat featuring luxury amenities, forest views, and seamless connectivity

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the boundaries of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) evolve under massive infrastructure expansions, horizontal luxury living has become the definitive pursuit for elite investors. Shifting the paradigm of how gated communities are engineered, ORA Land has launched its flagship 60-acre development, BluBay (Phase 1), in the untouched Sahyadri foothills of Karjat. Conceived in collaboration with the globally acclaimed architectural firm Morphogenesis, BluBay is setting an uncompromising new benchmark for master-planned plotted developments near Mumbai.Unlike conventional layouts that strip and flatten raw landscapes, BluBay features a terrain-responsive blueprint designed to honor the natural, Swiss-like contouring of the Sahyadri hillside. This advanced master planning ensures that 85% of the 325 limited-allocation plots enjoy dedicated, unobstructed orientations looking out over a 150-acre protected forest reserve and cascading seasonal water systems. By positioning utility infrastructure—including a private electrical smart grid, high-pressure water loops, and sustainable drainage—strictly underground, ORA Land guarantees an unblemished skyline where nature remains the primary focus.The core foundation of this master-planned community is absolute legal safety. Registered under MahaRERA (Registration No. PP1271012600752), BluBay completely eliminates the legal ambiguities historically tied to rural land acquisitions. Every land parcel is a fully converted, residential Non-Agricultural (NA) unit delivered with its own pre-allocated, separate 7/12 extract title deed. This pristine institutional compliance provides an airtight asset that ensures seamless loan approvals from India’s leading financial institutions.To explore the spatial design tiers, review the engineering layout, or analyze individual plot allocations starting from ₹99.75 Lakh, discerning buyers can interact directly with the official portal for NA plots in Karjat to organize a private site consultation.The lifestyle ecosystem within BluBay replicates the world's finest international wellness resorts. The community is anchored by a monumental 5-level, 35,000 sq.ft. grand clubhouse alongside a breathtaking 60,000 sq.ft. (1.5-acre) man-made white-sand crystal lagoon powered by the global aquatic expertise of Fluidra. Surrounded by a 4.2-acre internal native Miyawaki forest that maintains a pristine Air Quality Index (AQI) of 20 to 50, the estate offers over 60 curated amenities, including floating relaxation decks, a valley-view fitness suite, and professional multi-sport courts.While delivering a secluded sanctuary, BluBay balances its natural serenity with generational transit connectivity. Positioned within the MMRDA’s newly notified Karjat Special Planning Zone, the estate is situated just 3 minutes from Karjat Railway Station and local expressways. This places residents just 30 minutes from the operational Navi Mumbai International Airport and a seamless 60-minute drive from South Mumbai via the trans-harbour Atal Setu (MTHL).With Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav signed as the official brand ambassador, BluBay by ORA Land represents far more than an ordinary piece of land; it is a masterfully executed, legally flawless paradise engineered for multi-generational wealth and elite living.About ORA Land:ORA Land is the premium land development vehicle of the highly diversified ORA Group, whose multi-sector footprint encompasses real estate (ORA Realty), advanced logistics (Aveny), custom designer furniture (Ucuoro), and higher education via the Universal AI University. Managing over 1,200 acres across Maharashtra, ORA Land is universally recognized for its commitment to absolute legal transparency, immediate construction readiness, and world-class sustainable planning.Media Contact:ORA Land Sales & PR DivisionEmail: enquiry@oraland.inPhone: 022 68680095Website: https://ora.in

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