Beachy Construction Expands Custom Home Building Across Alaska's Kenai Peninsula

Homer-based builder grows its residential and commercial reach into Anchor Point, Ninilchik, Soldotna, and Kenai.

Our goal has always been to build projects that last and to take care of the people we build them for. We bring the same quality and commitment to every community we work in.” — Kathy Beachy, Beachy Construction Inc.

HOMER, AK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beachy Construction Inc., a custom home and commercial builder serving the Kenai Peninsula, is expanding the reach of its construction services across Southcentral Alaska. Long established in Homer, the company now serves a growing service area that includes Anchor Point, Ninilchik, Soldotna, and Kenai, along with remote site work throughout the region.The expansion reflects steady demand for high-quality, full-service construction in communities where reliable local builders are in short supply. Beachy Construction offers a complete path from first concept to finished build, including design assistance, in-house drafting, land and lot review, and construction financing options, so clients can manage their entire project through a single, trusted partner.“At Beachy Construction, we don’t just build structures, we build the spaces where our neighbors live, work, and grow,” said Kathy, representative of Beachy Construction Inc. “Every project is personal to us. We put our hearts into delivering quality work because we care about our community and the lasting relationships we form along the way.”With decades of experience on the Peninsula, Beachy Construction has built its reputation on quality craftsmanship, integrity, and lasting client relationships. The company works exclusively with experienced local subcontractors and maintains sourcing relationships with vendors across the country, giving clients access to exactly the materials and finishes they want, at competitive prices.Serving a Range of Clients Across the RegionBeachy Construction supports a broad mix of clients throughout its expanded service area, including:✅ First-time and starter-home buyers establishing roots in their community✅ Retirees building the custom homes they plan to enjoy for years to come✅ Businesses developing commercial spaces and headquarters built to stand out✅ Investors partnering on the development of rental and income propertiesConstruction Services Available Custom home building and new residential construction✅ Commercial construction and headquarters development✅ Additions, remodels, and home improvements✅ In-house drafting and design assistance✅ Land and lot review and selection support✅ Construction financing optionsAs the business grows across the Peninsula, Beachy Construction remains focused on the same long-term goals that have guided it for years: becoming the region's premier general contractor, working only with the area's best subcontractors, and giving every client access to skilled design and dependable service from start to finish.About Beachy Construction Inc.Beachy Construction Inc. is a Homer, Alaska–based residential and commercial builder serving the Kenai Peninsula. The company delivers custom home building, commercial construction, additions, and remodels, supported by in-house drafting, design assistance, land review, and construction financing.Beachy Construction is built on quality craftsmanship, integrity, and lasting relationships with the clients and communities it serves across Southcentral Alaska.

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