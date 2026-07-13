Influential Women Distinguishes Dr. Valerie McKinney For Advancing Supply Chain Leadership And Mentorship

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DHL Supply Chain Operations Manager and Adjunct Professor Combines Three Decades of Logistics Expertise With a Commitment to Developing Future Leaders and Empowering Women in the IndustryLas Vegas, Nevada – Dr. Valerie McKinney is a respected logistics and supply chain leader, educator, and mentor with more than 30 years of experience driving operational excellence, developing high-performing teams, and creating meaningful improvements within complex business environments. As an Operations Manager at DHL Supply Chain, she oversees critical day-to-day operations, ensuring efficiency, safety, and strong customer outcomes in a fast-paced and evolving industry.In addition to her leadership role in the supply chain sector, Dr. McKinney serves as an Adjunct Professor, teaching supply chain management online and bringing her extensive professional experience directly into the classroom. Through her teaching, she helps students bridge the gap between academic concepts and real-world applications, encouraging them to think critically, solve problems creatively, and approach challenges with innovative solutions rather than relying solely on traditional processes.Throughout her career, Dr. McKinney has developed a reputation as a leader who prioritizes both performance and people. Her approachable leadership style, open-door philosophy, and commitment to collaboration have helped her create supportive environments where employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated to succeed.A passionate advocate for professional development, Dr. McKinney is dedicated to mentoring and supporting others—particularly women pursuing careers in logistics and operations. She believes that strong leadership is built through confidence, knowledge-sharing, and the willingness to help others grow. Through coaching, mentorship, and example, she works to encourage more women to pursue leadership opportunities in a field that has historically been male-dominated.Dr. McKinney’s commitment to developing people aligns with her dedication to continuous improvement and operational performance. She understands that successful organizations are built not only through efficient systems and processes but also through engaged teams and leaders who inspire trust, innovation, and accountability.Much of Dr. McKinney’s success can be traced back to the values instilled by her parents. As high school graduates, her parents were determined that Valerie and her brother would have the opportunity to attend college—an opportunity they themselves did not receive. Her father had initially started college but made the decision to leave school and join the Air Force so his sisters could continue their education. His sacrifice taught Valerie the importance of family, commitment, and putting others first.Growing up, Dr. McKinney witnessed the pride and purpose both of her parents found in their work. Her father worked as a mechanic and took great satisfaction in helping others. Members of their church community often asked him to repair items and attempted to pay him for his work, but he frequently declined payment, instead accepting thoughtful gestures such as homemade pies or handmade gifts.Her mother worked as a supervisor in shipping and receiving at Motorola, giving Valerie an early connection to the world of logistics and operations. When Valerie entered the field herself, she realized she was not navigating the industry alone. Her mother supported her throughout her Greenbelt journey, especially as Motorola was one of the early organizations implementing Six Sigma practices.Although her parents did not dictate her career path, they provided the foundation that continues to guide Dr. McKinney today: work hard, show up, give your best effort, and follow through. She carries those lessons into her leadership and strives to pass them on through mentoring, training, and helping others achieve their goals.The best career advice Dr. McKinney has received also came from her parents: pursue education and commit to doing the work, no matter what.She believes success is built through discipline, consistency, and dedication. Rather than searching for shortcuts, Dr. McKinney learned the importance of being reliable, staying committed, and continuously developing herself. This mindset has shaped her approach to leadership, education, and personal growth throughout her career.For young women entering logistics and supply chain, Dr. McKinney encourages them not to let outside opinions or challenges distract them from their goals. She recognizes that operating in a traditionally male-dominated industry can sometimes create obstacles, but she believes confidence, perseverance, and mentorship can help women overcome those barriers.One of her strongest recommendations is to find a mentor who can provide guidance, encouragement, and perspective throughout each stage of a career journey. Dr. McKinney believes mentors can come from any background or gender, and the most important qualities are a willingness to support growth and share knowledge.She has witnessed positive changes within organizations as more companies focus on increasing female representation in leadership positions. While she once questioned how realistic those goals would be—particularly in operational roles where women have historically been underrepresented—she is encouraged by the progress she continues to see.Dr. McKinney believes the future of logistics presents both challenges and opportunities. One of the biggest challenges remains the industry’s continued male-dominated nature, which can sometimes make advancement pathways less visible for women. However, she also sees significant opportunity as organizations become more intentional about creating inclusive leadership pipelines.With stronger initiatives, increased awareness, and more visible female role models, Dr. McKinney believes the industry is moving toward a future where more women can confidently pursue leadership positions in supply chain and operations.The values that guide Dr. McKinney’s professional and personal life are education, a strong work ethic, and service to others. She believes learning should never stop and that continued development is essential for both personal and professional success.Mentorship is another core value that influences her leadership philosophy. Dr. McKinney believes growth happens through relationships, shared experiences, and the willingness to both give and receive guidance.Above all, she strives to lead with humility, strength, and compassion. Creating a positive environment where people feel supported and empowered remains central to her leadership approach. Whether managing operations, teaching students, or mentoring professionals, she is committed to making a meaningful difference.Dr. McKinney holds a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and a Master of Business Administration, reflecting her dedication to combining business expertise with education and leadership development. As she looks toward the future, she is focused on advancing into a General Manager role while continuing to expand her impact in operations excellence, training, and professional development.Through decades of industry experience, a passion for education, and an unwavering commitment to service, Dr. Valerie McKinney continues to bridge the worlds of logistics and learning—helping organizations perform better while shaping the next generation of supply chain professionals.Learn More about Dr. Valerie McKinney:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Valerie-McKinney Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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