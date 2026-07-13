Influential Women Profiles Aida Rivas: Executive, Leadership, and Career Coach, Founder of Thriving InFlow

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Women Leaders and Values-Driven Executives Navigate Change Through Clarity, Confidence, and Grounded LeadershipPortland, Oregon – Aida Rivas is an Executive, Leadership and Career Coach, Keynote Speaker, and the Founder and CEO of Thriving InFlow, where she helps women leaders and values-driven executives navigate career growth, reinvention, and transition with greater clarity, courage, and grounded leadership. Drawing from her own experiences as a first-generation Latina, former technology leader, single mother, and executive coach, Aida understands that some of the biggest seasons of growth often begin in uncertainty.Throughout her personal and professional journey, Aida has experienced the challenges of navigating change while carrying significant responsibilities, expectations, caregiving demands, and moments of self-doubt. Her experiences have shaped her belief that transformation is not simply about achieving professional success—it is about staying connected to personal values, building self-trust, and moving forward without losing oneself in the process.Before founding Thriving InFlow, Aida built a successful career as a technology leader, guiding teams and organizations through complex periods of change. She led through reorganizations, layoffs, integrations, and large-scale transformation initiatives across corporate environments while balancing the responsibilities of leadership, motherhood, and personal reinvention. These experiences gave her a deep understanding of the challenges leaders face when navigating uncertainty and the importance of leading with both strategy and humanity.Aida learned that effective leadership is not only measured by performance or outcomes. It is also reflected in the ability to remain grounded, listen with intention, adapt to change, and make decisions aligned with one’s values. She believes that navigating transition rarely requires having every answer immediately. Instead, meaningful growth often begins with pausing, reconnecting with what matters most, and taking one thoughtful step forward at a time while continuing to learn and adjust along the way.Through Thriving InFlow, Aida supports leaders who are seeking greater alignment between their professional ambitions and personal values. Her coaching approach focuses on helping clients develop confidence, strengthen self-awareness, and create sustainable leadership practices that allow them to thrive in changing environments.Aida attributes much of her success to the values that guide her every day: spirituality, community, family, ethics, and empathy. Throughout her career—particularly during challenging moments involving organizational change, difficult team dynamics, and uncertainty—these values have helped her remain centered and intentional.She recognizes that emotional challenges are part of being human, but her values provide the space needed to pause, reflect, and respond thoughtfully rather than react impulsively. Aida believes different values become especially important depending on the situation. Empathy allows her to support people during difficult moments, ethics guide her through complex decisions, and community and faith help her remain grounded. Together, these principles allow her to lead with both compassion and clarity.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Aida has received is simple: “Learn to keep your head above water.”Although the meaning was not immediately clear, Aida eventually understood the importance of looking beyond the immediate demands of daily responsibilities. She realized that leaders must develop the ability to recognize the subtle signals that reveal larger organizational shifts.By paying attention to changing priorities, leadership conversations, projects that lose momentum, and investments that no longer align strategically, Aida learned that small indicators often tell a much larger story. This perspective has helped her become a more thoughtful leader and advisor, capable of helping others navigate uncertainty with greater awareness and confidence.For young women entering leadership and business environments, Aida encourages them to begin building meaningful relationships before they need them. She believes every interaction presents an opportunity to create connection, whether through checking in with someone, expressing gratitude, asking thoughtful questions, or showing genuine curiosity about others.Aida emphasizes that careers are rarely built alone. The relationships people cultivate over time often become sources of mentorship, advocacy, sponsorship, and support. She also believes individuals should never underestimate someone based on their title—or lack of one. Titleless does not mean powerless, and some of the most valuable guidance and opportunities can come from unexpected sources.For Aida, networking is not about collecting contacts. It is about creating authentic relationships, giving generously, and building communities where people can learn, grow, and support one another.As organizations continue to experience rapid transformation, Aida believes one of the greatest challenges facing leaders today is navigating constant change driven by emerging technologies, evolving workplace expectations, and shifting business models. While these changes can create uncertainty, she also sees tremendous opportunity for leaders who remain connected to purpose, community, and shared learning.Aida believes organizations can transform disruption into possibility by listening deeply, building collective resilience, and creating environments where people feel valued and supported. She is passionate about helping leaders align purpose, belonging, and wellbeing so they can lead with greater clarity, courage, and heart.The values that guide Aida’s professional and personal life are deeply interconnected. Spirituality, family, community, ethics, and empathy are not simply principles she believes in—they are values she intentionally incorporates into how she leads, communicates, and makes decisions.Aida believes these values serve as an internal compass, helping her recognize when fear, insecurity, or ego may influence decisions while keeping her grounded in authenticity and integrity. They remind her to lead with compassion, nurture meaningful connections, and remain focused on the impact she hopes to create.Whether through executive coaching, keynote speaking, or writing, Aida Rivas remains committed to helping individuals reconnect with what matters most, trust the wisdom they already possess, and take aligned steps toward a more purposeful future. Through Thriving InFlow, she continues to inspire leaders to embrace change, strengthen resilience, and create meaningful success without losing themselves along the way.Learn More about Aida Rivas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Aida-Rivas Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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