Influential Women Features Audrè Wever, CPA: President And Owner Of A. Wever Advisory

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finance Executive and Entrepreneur Driving Financial Transformation and Business Growth Through Strategic Advisory SolutionsAudrè Wever, CPA, President and Owner of A. Wever Advisory is a finance executive and entrepreneur dedicated to helping organizations transform their financial operations, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth. With more than 20 years of experience across corporate finance, accounting, technology implementation, and business strategy, Audrè brings a unique combination of technical expertise and practical leadership to every organization she serves.As the primary client contact at A. Wever Advisory: Audrè leads business growth, client acquisition, system implementations, executive-level financial reporting, and daily operational oversight. She works closely with organizations to optimize finance functions, improve processes, and develop solutions that align financial strategy with business objectives. Since founding the firm five years ago, Audrè has successfully grown A.Wever Advisory from a solo operation into a six-person team while expanding the company’s services to include business transformation, outsourced accounting, and outsourced finance solutions.Audrè’s extensive career journey has been defined by continuous growth, leadership advancement, and a commitment to operational excellence. She began her career at Associated Electric Cooperative in Springfield, Missouri, where she advanced from staff accountant to accounting manager through roles in senior accounting and financial planning and analysis. She later expanded her expertise at BKD, specializing in software implementation, and at BlueScope, where she led complex initiatives involving revenue recognition, lease standard implementations, Oracle reporting, and statutory reporting with teams across Mexico and the United States.She also served as Controller at the Cooperative Finance Association (CFA), where she strengthened her leadership capabilities and gained additional experience managing financial operations. Her return to BlueScope Coated Products in a leadership role further enhanced her understanding of large-scale finance transformation, technology integration, and cross-functional collaboration, ultimately providing the foundation for launching her own advisory firm.Known for her honesty, transparency, and collaborative approach, Audrè specializes in improving financial operations, streamlining reporting processes, and implementing technology-based solutions that support compliance with GAAP and IFRS standards. Her ability to combine financial expertise with strategic problem-solving allows her to help organizations build stronger, more adaptable finance functions.Audrè holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Missouri State University and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant. Her education, professional experience, and entrepreneurial mindset have positioned her as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking to improve their financial performance and operational effectiveness.Audrè attributes her success to putting in the time and effort required to achieve meaningful results. She credits hustle, persistence, and a willingness to take calculated risks as key factors in building her business and advancing throughout her career. The best career advice she has received is to speak up and advocate for herself—an approach she learned from Dave McNabb. She encourages professionals to be bold, communicate their capabilities, and embrace opportunities to take on greater responsibility.For young women entering the finance industry, Audrè emphasizes the importance of confidence, professionalism, and continued growth. She encourages women to be assertive, establish boundaries, continue their education, and remain willing to work hard while maintaining their authenticity.As the finance industry continues to evolve, Audrè recognizes the growing impact of technology and artificial intelligence as both a challenge and an opportunity. She believes organizations must adopt AI tools to streamline transactional work while maintaining human oversight for complex situations and prioritizing data security.Guided by values of honesty, transparency, and treating others with respect, Audrè continues to empower organizations by transforming finance departments into agile, data-informed engines for growth. Through A.Wever Advisory, she remains committed to helping businesses navigate change, improve performance, and build a stronger financial future.Learn More about Audrè Wever:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Audre-Wever or through her website, https://aweveradvisory.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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