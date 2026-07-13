TODAY: Accessible Parking Awareness Day to be Recognized at Guilford Police Department
WHAT:
A recognition event organized by the Department of Motor Vehicles in coordination with state legislators, local law enforcement, and disability advocates. Accessible parking access and enforcement remain a persistent issue for Connecticut residents with disabilities, and the event will highlight available resources and ongoing work to protect accessible parking statewide.
WHEN:
Monday, July 13, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.
WHERE:
Guilford Police Department
400 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(Event staging expected in the front parking lot near accessible parking spaces. Parking will be available behind the police department.)
WHO:
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz
State Senator Christine Cohen, Senate Chair of the Transportation Committee
DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera
State Representative Vincent Candelora, House Minority Leader
Guilford First Selectman Matthew Hoey
Guilford Police Chief Christopher Massey
Mary Caruso, Founder, and Alex Bode, Executive Director, Peace, Love ACCESSibility
Members of the Accessible Parking Advisory Council
Members of the local legislative delegation and Transportation Committee leadership
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