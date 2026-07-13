TODAY: Accessible Parking Awareness Day to be Recognized at Guilford Police Department

July 13, 2026

WHAT:

A recognition event organized by the Department of Motor Vehicles in coordination with state legislators, local law enforcement, and disability advocates. Accessible parking access and enforcement remain a persistent issue for Connecticut residents with disabilities, and the event will highlight available resources and ongoing work to protect accessible parking statewide.

WHEN:

Monday, July 13, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Guilford Police Department

400 Church Street

Guilford, CT 06437

(Event staging expected in the front parking lot near accessible parking spaces. Parking will be available behind the police department.)

WHO:

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz

State Senator Christine Cohen, Senate Chair of the Transportation Committee

DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera

State Representative Vincent Candelora, House Minority Leader

Guilford First Selectman Matthew Hoey

Guilford Police Chief Christopher Massey

Mary Caruso, Founder, and Alex Bode, Executive Director, Peace, Love ACCESSibility

Members of the Accessible Parking Advisory Council

Members of the local legislative delegation and Transportation Committee leadership

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