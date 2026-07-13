Global Cement Board Market Size Forecast To Cross $11 Billion By 2030

Cement Board Market Report 2026 Regions Cement Board Market Report 2026 Segments Cement Board Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Cement board Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cement Board market to surpass $11 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cement And Concrete Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $504 billion by 2030, with Cement Board to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,886 billion by 2030, the Cement Board market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cement Board Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the cement board market in 2030, valued at $4.5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development across emerging economies, increasing adoption of durable and moisture-resistant building materials, rising investments in residential and commercial construction projects, growing emphasis on sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions, and expanding renovation and remodeling activities supported by rising disposable incomes across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cement Board Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cement board market in 2030, valued at $2.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing demand for fire-resistant and low-maintenance construction materials, rising adoption of cement boards in modern housing developments, growing focus on resilient building structures capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions, expanding commercial construction and institutional infrastructure projects, and strong preference for long-lasting exterior and interior wall systems that reduce lifecycle maintenance costs.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Cement Board Market In 2030?

The cement board market is segmented by product type into fiber cement board (FCB), wood wool cement board (WWCB), wood strand cement board (WSCB), and cement bonded particle board (CBPB). The fiber cement board (FCB) market will be the largest segment of the cement board market segmented by product type, accounting for 40% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The fiber cement board (FCB) market will be supported by its superior durability and dimensional stability, high resistance to moisture, termites, and fire, increasing utilization in exterior wall and cladding applications, growing preference for lightweight yet high-strength construction materials, and broad acceptance across residential, commercial, and industrial building projects due to its versatility and long service life.

The cement board market is segmented by application into flooring, exterior and partition walls, roofing, facades, weatherboard and cladding, acoustic and thermal insulation, and other applications.

The cement board market is segmented by end user into residential, commercial, industrial and institutional.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cement Board Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cement board market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cement Board Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cement board market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate construction and infrastructure development activities, increase adoption of fire-resistant and moisture-resistant building materials, and strengthen demand for sustainable and durable construction solutions across global building ecosystems.

Rapid Growth In Construction And Infrastructure Development - The rapid growth in construction and infrastructure development is expected to become a key growth driver for the cement board market by 2030. Expanding urban populations and rising investments in residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects are increasing the demand for reliable and versatile construction materials. Cement boards are widely utilized in walls, flooring, roofing, and façade systems due to their structural performance and ease of installation. Governments and private developers are accelerating large-scale construction activities to address housing and infrastructure requirements. This sustained construction momentum is reinforcing steady market expansion. As a result, rapid growth in construction and infrastructure development is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand For Fire-Resistant And Moisture-Resistant Materials - The rising demand for fire-resistant and moisture-resistant materials is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cement board market by 2030. Building owners and contractors are increasingly prioritizing materials that improve safety, durability, and long-term performance in challenging environmental conditions. Cement boards offer excellent resistance to fire, water, mold, and pests, making them suitable for both interior and exterior applications. Stricter building regulations and greater awareness of property protection are further encouraging the adoption of high-performance construction materials. Consequently, the rising demand for fire-resistant and moisture-resistant materials is projected to contribute around 2.1% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Adoption Of Sustainable And Durable Building Materials - The increasing adoption of sustainable and durable building materials is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cement board market by 2030. The construction industry is shifting toward environmentally responsible materials that support green building initiatives and reduce lifecycle maintenance requirements. Cement boards provide long service life, resource efficiency, and compatibility with energy-efficient building designs, making them attractive alternatives to traditional construction materials. Architects and developers are increasingly incorporating durable building products to improve sustainability performance and operational efficiency. Therefore, the increasing adoption of sustainable and durable building materials is projected to contribute approximately 1.9% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cement Board Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the fiber cement board (FCB), wood wool cement board (WWCB), wood strand cement board (WSCB), and cement bonded particle board (CBPB) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3.3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing utilization of advanced building panel systems, growing preference for low-maintenance construction materials, rising demand for high-performance solutions in residential and commercial projects, and expanding adoption of engineered boards across modern architectural applications. This momentum reflects the construction industry's focus on improving structural efficiency, enhancing building longevity, and supporting sustainable development goals, accelerating growth across the global cement board ecosystem.

The fiber cement board (FCB) market is projected to grow by $1 billion, the wood wool cement board (WWCB) market by $1 billion, the wood strand cement board (WSCB) market by $0.3 billion, and the cement bonded particle board (CBPB) market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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