MotorDesk Unveils Major Platform Enhancements to Help Dealers Build Smarter, AI-Ready Businesses

Latest platform release introduces API 2.0, AI-ready website technology and enhanced dealership tools to help automotive retailers work more efficiently.

API 2.0 marks an important step forward for the platform. By opening it up securely, we're giving far greater flexibility while ensuring the underlying infrastructure remains robust and reliable.” — Neil Skirrow, Founder of MotorDesk

IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MotorDesk has announced a significant update to its dealer management platform, introducing a series of new features designed to give automotive retailers greater control over their technology, strengthen their online presence and simplify everyday dealership operations.The June release focuses on connectivity, automation and future-ready website technology, while also delivering practical improvements to appraisals, compliance and website management.Leading the update is the launch of API 2.0 , giving dealerships and software developers secure access to almost every area of the MotorDesk platform. The expanded API allows businesses to create custom integrations, reporting tools, websites and automated workflows using live dealership data.As AI-powered development tools become increasingly common, the new API enables dealerships to develop bespoke solutions more quickly without compromising on security or data integrity.Neil Skirrow, Founder of MotorDesk, said:"API 2.0 marks an important step forward for the platform. Dealers are increasingly looking to connect their systems, automate processes and build tools that suit the way they work. By opening up the platform securely, we're giving them far greater flexibility while ensuring the underlying infrastructure remains robust and reliable."Alongside the API launch, MotorDesk has expanded its website offering with a collection of professionally managed templates and a bespoke website design service, providing dealers with more options to create modern, high-performing online showrooms.The company has also introduced an innovative AI Accessibility feature. By publishing structured, machine-readable information about dealerships and their live vehicle stock, the technology helps AI assistants and large language models better understand dealership websites, improving the likelihood of accurate recommendations as AI-powered search continues to evolve.The platform's vehicle appraisal process has also received a major overhaul. The new Appraisals system replaces the previous Quick Check feature with a more comprehensive workflow that links directly to customer records and leads while introducing condition reporting, offer approval processes, preparation task management and intelligent valuation support.Additional improvements included in the June release include automatic detection of UK Additional Road Tax to improve pricing accuracy, together with a range of enhancements to website content modules that improve both design flexibility and usability.The latest release reflects MotorDesk's continued investment in helping independent and franchised dealerships embrace new technology while reducing the complexity of managing day-to-day operations.MotorDesk is a dealer management system built specifically for automotive retailers. The platform brings together stock management, dealership websites, lead management, reporting, automation and operational tools into a single connected solution, helping dealers run more efficient and profitable businesses.For more information about MotorDesk and its latest platform developments, visit motordesk.com

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