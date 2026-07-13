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Ilham Aliyev attended opening of 4th Shusha Global Media Forum

AZERBAIJAN, July 13 - To His Excellency Mr. Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia

Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and, through you, to the entire people of your country, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of July 11 – the national holiday of...

11 July 2026, 11:02

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Ilham Aliyev attended opening of 4th Shusha Global Media Forum

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