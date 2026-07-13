'Every Christian Hypnotized' Calls Out the Fear Christians Don’t Need

Dr. Scott Wykes Every Christian Hypnotized

A new platform is stepping into uncomfortable territory – and it’s not apologizing for it.

MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every Christian Hypnotized, a new online resource helping Christians discover the “God-designed” part of the mind that shapes beliefs, habits, and decision-making, has officially announced its launch today. The platform is now inviting listeners to explore its content through a free Christ-centered hypnosis trial, making it easy to experience the approach firsthand.Designed for Christians who want clarity, discernment, and practical next steps, Every Christian Hypnotized addresses a growing concern many believers share - feeling spiritually stuck or distracted without fully understanding why. The site presents its message through accessible Christ-centered hypnotic sessions and guided materials aimed at helping listeners to go within and transform patterns that may be limiting their spiritual growth and greater freedom in Christ.“Many Christians are doing everything they’ve been taught to do such as praying, serving, fasting, and yet still feel weighed down by confusion, fear, or disappointment,” said a spokesperson for Every Christian Hypnotized. “This launch is about giving people a starting point to identify what’s happening beneath the surface and to be able to move forward with greater spiritual awareness and confidence.”The Problem No One Wants to Say Out LoudDr. Scott Wykes recognizes that many believers are struggling with visible battles while losing invisible ones. Victory over unwanted habits and thought patterns that hijack joy, drain conviction, and keep Christians stuck is available. Christ-centered hypnosis is an underutilized tool given by God to break emotional chains and revitalize stagnant spirituality. It’s time to break that fear anduse the power that God has designed for you to remove the hindrances to your body, mind, and spirit!Rather than offering just another feel-good pep talk, the platform utilizes Christ-centered hypnosis to bring about the change that you are hoping for in your spiritual life with steps to become moregrounded in your faith, resulting in a deeper walk with Christ.A Free Trial to Explore the ExperienceTo support the launch, Every Christian Hypnotized is offering a free trial for new users. Without pressure or any upfront commitment, the trial provides an opportunity to explore the platform’s content and experience a downloadable hypnosis session and decide whether it’s a fit for you.Visitors can learn more and start the free trial at: https://everychristianhypnotized.com/ About Every Christian HypnotizedEvery Christian Hypnotized is an online platform created to help Christians recognize that the once feared and misunderstood power of hypnosis is actually a part of God’s design for the mind. Through Christ-centered hypnosis you will challenge unhelpful patterns of thought and behavior while pursuing greater spiritual clarity. We offer structured resources and guided learning, as the platform equips believers with the tools to better understand and increase their spiritual intimacy with Christ and others.

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