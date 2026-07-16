Soundbud Brings Adaptive Noise Cancellation to Open-Ear Earbuds with OpenAnc

Soundbud OpenAnc's open-ear design lets wearers stay aware of their surroundings while noise cancellation runs in the background. A Soundbud engineer inspects earbud components during quality testing, applying the company's aerospace-grade acoustic engineering standards. The Soundbud OpenAnc, built with a titanium core and liquid-silicone ear hooks designed for extended, pressure-free wear.

OpenAnc introduces an unsealed noise-cancellation approach designed to reduce ambient noise while preserving awareness of the surrounding environment.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundbud today introduced OpenAnc on Kickstarter , a new open-ear earbud designed to address one of the category’s most persistent trade-offs: how to reduce everyday noise without sealing the ear canal or cutting users off from their surroundings.Open-ear earbuds have gained popularity among runners, commuters, office workers, and people who want all-day comfort without losing awareness of conversations, announcements, or traffic. But the category has historically struggled with active noise cancellation. Most ANC systems rely on a physical seal inside the ear canal, using that isolation as the foundation for digital noise reduction. Without that seal, noise is harder to control.OpenAnc approaches the problem differently. The earbuds are built on an adaptive noise-cancellation platform developed by Soundbud’s engineering team, which has spent more than a decade working on acoustic systems for environments where noise must be reduced in real time, but fully blocking the ear is not always practical.Rather than positioning OpenAnc as a replacement for sealed in-ear ANC headphones, Soundbud frames the product as a different use case: reducing distracting background noise while keeping the ear physically open. The company says OpenAnc can reduce ambient noise by up to 32 decibels, while still allowing important environmental sounds such as voices, transit announcements, or approaching vehicles to remain perceptible.That distinction reflects a broader shift in how people use personal audio devices. For many users, the goal is no longer complete isolation. In daily commuting, outdoor activity, hybrid work, and long listening sessions, awareness can be just as important as quiet. OpenAnc is designed for that middle ground — a listening experience that filters noise without fully removing the user from the environment.“Open-ear audio has solved the comfort and awareness problem, but not the noise problem,” shared a spokesperson for Soundbud. “With OpenAnc, we wanted to explore whether active noise cancellation could work in a more situational way — reducing the sounds people want less of, while preserving the cues they still need.”In addition to its adaptive noise-cancellation system, OpenAnc features a titanium-core and silicone-hook structure designed for stable, pressure-free wear over extended periods. The earbuds are rated for up to 50 hours of battery life and carry an IPX7 water-resistance rating. Soundbud also cites 0.1% total harmonic distortion as part of the product’s audio performance design.The campaign page includes additional product details, specifications, and early backer information. Soundbud expects to begin shipping to backers in September 2026, following Kickstarter’s production and fulfillment timeline.About SoundbudSoundbud develops hearing and personal audio products built around adaptive noise-cancellation engineering. The company’s engineering team has more than a decade of experience developing acoustic systems for demanding noise environments, and is now applying that expertise to consumer audio products designed for everyday use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.