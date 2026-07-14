Dr. Linda Starbird of Starbird Psychology Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of us are struggling with anxiety. Living in today's world can be challenging, with constant exposure to conflict, uncertainty, division, and stress. While we often turn to family and friends for support, they may be facing their own struggles, and sometimes those relationships are not the safe haven we need. The good news is that healing is possible, especially when we seek guidance from compassionate mental health professionals like Dr. Linda Starbird.

As the owner of Starbird Psychology, Dr. Starbird has spent more than four decades helping individuals navigate life's most difficult challenges. Through her thoughtful, supportive approach, she has guided countless clients through depression, grief, anxiety, life transitions, workplace stress, relationship challenges, and personal growth.

Her journey into psychology began unexpectedly during high school when she discovered her mother's psychiatric nursing books. Her mother was a registered nurse, and as Linda explored those books, she became fascinated by the human mind and emotional healing.

"I knew then that I wanted to help people through mental health care," she recalls.

Dr. Starbird earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Washington in 1974, a Master of Arts in Psychology from San Diego State University in 1976, a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the University of Maine in 1983, and later a Master of Fine Arts in Nonfiction Writing from Pacific University in 2019.

Early in her career, she worked at a community mental health center before entering private practice in rural Maine. There she worked extensively with children, families, couples, survivors of domestic violence, and individuals facing significant emotional challenges.

For many years, she worked with children in the foster care system, helping some of society's most vulnerable young people. However, after becoming the mother of twins—a son and a daughter—she found the work increasingly heartbreaking.

"These children had experienced profound trauma," she explains. "After becoming a parent myself, it became much more difficult emotionally."

As a result, Dr. Starbird shifted her focus toward individual therapy, where she has spent much of the last 40 years helping adults and seniors build healthier, more meaningful lives.

Today, she provides online therapy to residents throughout Oregon and remains deeply committed to helping clients discover their authentic selves and live in alignment with their values.

"To know yourself is to uncover the deeper truth of who you are," says Dr. Starbird. "When we understand ourselves, we can make choices that reflect our true values and create a more meaningful life."

Throughout her career, psychotherapy has evolved significantly. New treatment modalities such as EMDR have transformed trauma care, yet Dr. Starbird believes one element remains timeless.

"Talk therapy is still the foundation of good psychotherapy," she says. "The therapeutic relationship is where healing begins."

While anxiety has always existed, Dr. Starbird has witnessed a dramatic increase in it during recent years.

"For most of my career, I helped people with depression, parenting challenges, grief, and life transitions. Today, nearly everyone who walks through my door is struggling with some form of generalized anxiety."

She points to global conflicts, political polarization, economic uncertainty, environmental concerns, and social division as major contributors to the stress many people experience.

"I have clients who are afraid to go out in public, worried about what might happen to them or their families," she explains. "Fear impacts the entire nervous system."

One particularly troubling trend she has observed is the growing division within families over political beliefs.

"Families should be a place of support and connection," she says. "Yet increasingly, people are finding themselves in conflict with those closest to them."

To combat anxiety and restore balance, Dr. Starbird incorporates mindfulness, meditation, breathing techniques, and nervous system regulation practices into her work.

"Mindfulness is a powerful reset for the nervous system," she explains. "If you're not sleeping, if you're constantly worried, it's difficult to function well. Learning to be present and grounded can be incredibly healing."

She also encourages people to take meaningful action when they feel powerless.

"Connect with nature. Volunteer. Become involved in something larger than yourself. Taking action helps restore a sense of purpose and control."

Beyond her clinical work, Dr. Starbird is also an author. Inspired by her family's experience with addiction, she is completing a memoir titled Last Call: Healing Generational Addiction.

The book chronicles her son Levi's six-year battle with alcoholism and recovery, while also exploring the painful memories of growing up with an alcoholic father.

"I learned that I was enabling my son without realizing it," she says. "As a parent of an adult child struggling with addiction, you often feel helpless. I wrote this book because so many families face these same questions."

Today, her son is in recovery, and the experience has deepened her understanding of addiction, family dynamics, and healing.

Dr. Starbird is especially passionate about helping women navigate major life transitions. Whether coping with loss, changing careers, redefining their identities, or entering a new stage of life, she believes women possess extraordinary strength and resilience.

"I love working with women who are reinventing themselves," she says. "Particularly older women. I want them to recognize their worth, their wisdom, and their potential."

Despite the challenges she sees in the world, Dr. Starbird remains hopeful.

"We need to acknowledge the problems around us," she says. "But I also believe positive change is possible. I have faith that we are moving toward something better."

After more than 40 years as a psychologist, educator, author, and advocate for emotional wellness, Dr. Linda Starbird continues to remind us that healing begins with connection—to ourselves, to one another, and to the values that guide us through life's most difficult moments.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Linda Starbird in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday July 10th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-linda-starbird-of/id1785721253?i=1000776539123

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-dr-linda-starbird-of-starbird-psychology-338718101

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6i1huOLjkXdkBtpGw8nUyX

For more information, please visit www.drlindastarbird.com

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