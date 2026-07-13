Lotte NY Palace's ila Spa welcomes the Power Beauty Collab

Founders at ila spa

Find the PBC’s Clean Indie Beauty Brands at ila Spa in midtown NYC

We love being part of a community that gives us access to the right customers who appreciate our products. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with ila Spa.” — Shannon Logan, Elysian Soap

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Power Beauty Collab adds ila Spa at Lotte NY Palace to their assortment of retail partnerships throughout the USA. The Power Beauty Collab is a group of 50+ indie beauty & wellness brands creating co-marketing programs and retail activation to help each other grow since its inception in 2022.

ila Spa is known for its high touch, luxury treatments, high-tech therapies (like the Aescape robotic massage) and state-of-the art facilities. The Power Beauty Collab now brings high performing premium clean beauty to this iconic establishment.

Diana Seo, founder of Collagen Bar NYC and a partner at ila Spa says, “We wanted to freshen up our retail assortment and I immediately thought of the Power Beauty Collab. Their high quality products will fit right in with the Lotte NY Palace clientele’s desire for high touch, clean products.”

Product discovery is a key strategy of the Power Beauty Collab – once people try the PBC products, they come back for more. “ila Spa makes a ton of sense for us. Their location, customers and services are a great fit for our curated high performing brands,” says Lynn Power, founder of the Power Beauty Collab and MASAMI haircare.

Donna Brittingham, founder of BullyBlocker adds, “We're all about supporting the community so it's great to be part of a group of dedicated, passionate clean beauty founders looking to make an impact in the world, and the partnership with The Palace is a wonderful way to spread the love.”

Brands participating in the ila pop-in include BullyBlocker, Elysian Soap, Innersoul Beauty, Isle de Nature, MASAMI, Veronique Gabai and Voodoo Makeup.

ila spa joins other successful on-going Power Beauty Collab pop-ins across the US:

Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn, NY

Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions

Petal + Hive in Saratoga Springs Spa, NY

KLARA Beauty Lab in NYC

ADAMO Day Spa in Scituate, MA

Life Essentials Refillery in Tampa, FL

Shobha Hair Removal Studios in NY & DC

About the Power Beauty Collab:

The Power Beauty Collab is THE place to discover new indie beauty and wellness brands. Follow us on Instagram @powerbeautycollab or check out our brands online at https://www.powerbeautycollab.com

About MASAMI:

MASAMI is clean premium haircare infused with Mekabu, a Japanese ocean botanical that’s all about weightless hydration. MASAMI’s line consists of shampoo, conditioner, shine serum, styling cream, a sustainable fast drying hair towel and a scalp scrubber. Learn more at lovemasami.com and follow us @lovemasamihair.

For more information about ila spa, contact Diana Seo at diana@collagenbar.nyc and follow them on Instagram @ilaonly_spa and online, https://www.ilaspanyc.com/

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