PartsNow.ai Launches App with Built-In AI Consultant for Heavy-Duty Truck and Trailer Parts

PartsNow App - Available for IOS and Android Live video input - PartsNow App

Free AI consultant Mike now offers live video ID for truck & trailer parts — point a camera, skip the part number, get instant help.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PartsNow.ai has introduced Mike, a free AI-powered consultant built to help anyone working with heavy-duty trucks and trailers find the right part, fast. Fleet managers, dispatchers, owner-operators, and mechanics can now reach Mike through the PartsNow mobile app via phone call, text, web chat, or live video — whether they're troubleshooting a strange noise, looking for a second opinion before buying a part, or trying to identify a component they don't recognize.Mike is available at no cost through agent.partsnow.ai , by phone at (865) 290-5485 for English or (865) 217-5813 for Spanish, and through the PartsNow app on iOS and Android . A standout feature of the app is live video input: instead of typing out a description, a technician can simply point their phone's camera at a part and get an instant identification — no need to remove it from the vehicle.This launch tackles a longstanding pain point in heavy-duty parts sourcing. Historically, ordering the correct part has depended on knowing its exact part number, which leaves most drivers, dispatchers, and even seasoned mechanics stuck when working outside their usual models. Compounding the issue, experienced parts specialists are becoming harder to find, while the catalogs, compatibility charts, and OEM documentation that do exist are often too complex to navigate without deep industry knowledge. Mike is built on a dataset covering heavy-duty truck and trailer models, components, common failure patterns, and cross-referenced parts, and uses conversation — including follow-up questions — to zero in on exactly what a given truck and situation calls for.Once a user is ready to buy, Mike hands off to the PartsNow.ai platform itself, unlocking access to more than 50,000 parts through a network of vetted distributors, complete with live inventory checks, checkout, and delivery tracking, all without leaving the conversation. Looking ahead, PartsNow plans to broaden its catalog further and add more advanced diagnostic capability directly into Mike's conversational flow.About PartsNow.aiPartsNow.ai is an AI-driven commerce platform purpose-built for heavy-duty truck and trailer parts, powered by TalkRev.ai technology. Customers can locate and order parts using a part number, VIN, photo, or even a plain-language description — no exact part number required. The platform links buyers to a nationwide network of distributors and manufacturers. Headquartered in Knoxville, TN. Learn more at partsnow.ai and agent.partsnow.ai.Get Started with PartsNowPartsNow is now live. Whether you're managing a fleet, running a repair shop, or a distributor looking to reach a wider customer base, there's a place for you in how this industry finds what it needs.Visit agent.partsnow.ai to try the AI assistant, or reach out to info@partsnow.ai to learn more about becoming a distributor partner.

PartsNow.ai Live Video Feature — Real Consultation on Buying a Used Truck

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