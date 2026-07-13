Red Piranha Launches Crystal Eye 6.0 with Advanced WAF, Quantum-Resistant SD-WAN and Generation 15 Hardware

Crystal Eye 6.0 - Security Without Limits

Red Piranha unveils Crystal Eye 6.0, featuring advanced WAF, AI-enhanced Threat Detection, Post Quantum Resistant SD-WAN, Gen 15 hardware and stronger security.

Crystal Eye 6.0 unifies advanced protection, visibility and performance, helping organisations navigate complex IT and OT environments with greater cyber resilience.” — Adam Bennett, CEO of Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha is excited to announce the upcoming release of Crystal Eye OS 6.0, a major platform upgrade delivering enhanced visibility, stronger protection, and simplified cybersecurity operations across the Crystal Eye ecosystem.Crystal Eye 6.0 introduces significant new capabilities, including:- AI-enhanced multi-tenant IDPS for improved threat detection and lateral movement visibility- Web Application Firewall (WAF) protection for modern web applications- SNMP Manager integration for enhanced infrastructure monitoring- Protective DNS enhancements and advanced DNS reporting- Upgraded Vulnerability Scanning capabilities- Improved Microsoft 365 security visibility and identity-based controls- Post-Quantum Resistant (PQR) SD-WAN for secure connectivity- Enhanced CEASR application control with hash and publisher-based blocking- Flexible deployment modes, including Bridge Interface supportThe release also delivers major improvements to Crystal Eye Orchestrate, including an enhanced CMDB, an improved Risk Register, and a new training platform designed to simplify governance, compliance, asset management, and user enablement.Alongside Crystal Eye 6.0, we are introducing Generation 15 hardware, providing approximately 30% greater processing performance, expanded storage and memory capacity, and improved scalability for demanding enterprise and critical infrastructure environments.To learn more about Crystal Eye and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.net.About Red Piranha:Red Piranha is an Australian-based manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity ecosystem solutions and services for government and defence organisations. As a multi-award-winning organisation certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO 9001:2015, we are committed to deploying solutions for all sizes of organisations in dealing with cyber-attacks and the evolving threat landscape. Red Piranha’s Crystal Eye, as a 100% Australian IP-owned, managed, and manufactured operation, enables Australia to join an exclusive set of nations: the United States, China, and Israel, which can export the Crystal Eye level of cybersecurity technology in turn, providing Australia with true sovereign-level data integrity and cybersecurity.

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