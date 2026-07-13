President Lai extends condolences on passing of US Senator Lindsey Graham  

TAIWAN, July 13 - After the unfortunate passing of United States Senator Lindsey Graham on July 11 (US time), Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated on July 12 that President Lai Ching-te was deeply saddened by the news and extended his sincerest condolences to Senator Graham’s family.

Spokesperson Kuo noted that Senator Graham served in the US Congress for many years and formed a deep friendship with Taiwan. During his tenure, he actively promoted legislation in support of Taiwan, backed our international participation, advocated for the strengthening of our self-defense capabilities, and worked to deepen Taiwan-US economic and trade relations. He was a steadfast and important friend to Taiwan in Congress.

The spokesperson noted that Senator Graham made three visits to Taiwan, including once in 2022 as the leader of a bipartisan congressional delegation, demonstrating his support through concrete action.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that on behalf of the people of Taiwan, President Lai expressed deep gratitude for Senator Graham’s longstanding contributions to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to Taiwan-US relations, and paid his highest respects. Taiwan has lost an important friend, the spokesperson stated, and President Lai along with all the people of Taiwan mourn Senator Graham’s passing.

