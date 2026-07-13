Odonto Introduces Digital Smile Design, Letting Patients Preview Their New Smile Before Treatment Begins

The dental clinic combines intraoral 3D scanning and Digital Smile Design so patients can review a preview of their results before any treatment starts.

Digital Smile Design allows patients to preview their future smile before treatment begins, making planning more transparent and helping patients make informed decisions.” — Dr. Mian Momin Ahmad

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odonto Dental and Esthetics has introduced Digital Smile Design (DSD) combined with advanced three-dimensional intraoral scanning, allowing patients to preview a digital simulation of their proposed smile before treatment begins.

Digital Smile Design is a modern treatment-planning approach that combines digital photography, facial analysis, and intraoral 3D scanning to create a customized visual preview of a patient's expected treatment outcome. The technology helps patients better understand proposed procedures and participate in treatment planning before clinical work starts.

The process begins with a high-precision digital intraoral scan that captures a detailed three-dimensional model of the patient's teeth and gums without the discomfort of traditional impression materials. Using this data, the dental team designs a proposed smile based on facial proportions, tooth anatomy, and aesthetic principles, providing patients with a realistic visualization of the expected result.

Patients considering cosmetic and restorative procedures such as veneers, crowns, smile makeovers, or orthodontic corrections can review the proposed design, discuss adjustments, and make informed decisions before treatment begins. This digital workflow helps improve communication, reduce uncertainty, and establish realistic expectations.

"Digital Smile Design transforms the way patients understand their treatment," said Dr. Mian Momin Ahmad, Founder and General Dentist at Odonto Dental and Esthetics. "Instead of imagining the final result, patients can preview a digital model of their future smile and actively participate in the planning process. This creates greater transparency and confidence before treatment begins."

Beyond cosmetic dentistry, Digital Smile Design supports restorative treatment planning by improving accuracy and communication between the clinician and patient. Whether addressing worn teeth, chipped teeth, spacing, veneers, crowns, or full smile rehabilitation, digital planning contributes to more predictable outcomes.

Odonto Dental and Esthetics introduced the technology as part of its commitment to providing digitally driven, patient-centered dental care in Lahore. Alongside Digital Smile Design, the clinic offers preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and endodontic dental services using modern diagnostic and treatment technologies.

About Odonto Dental and Esthetics

Odonto Dental and Esthetics is a modern dental clinic located in Lahore, Pakistan, providing comprehensive general, restorative, cosmetic, and endodontic dentistry. Led by Dr. Mian Momin Ahmad, the practice emphasizes evidence-based care, advanced digital technology, and personalized treatment planning to deliver comfortable, predictable, and patient-focused dental care.

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