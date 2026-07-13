Esimy Drops 1GB Travel eSIM Price to a Flat €1.99 Across 30 Top Summer Destinations

Esimy eSIM price drop - 1GB of travel data now €1.99 flat in 30 top destinations Buy, install and top up all in one app

Price cuts of up to 55% bring Japan, Mexico, the UAE and two dozen more destinations to one flat rate - with the United States and Türkiye lower still at €1.49.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esimy , a travel eSIM provider covering more than 165 countries, today announced flat summer pricing: an entry-level 1GB, 7-day prepaid data plan now costs €1.99 in 28 of the 30 most popular summer travel destinations - and €1.49 in the United States and Türkiye (Turkey).Until this week, the same plans ranged from €1.49 to €4.49 depending on the destination. The flat rate means:The largest cut lands in Japan, where 1GB drops from €4.49 to €1.99 - a reduction of more than 55%.Mexico, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are cut in half, from €3.99 to €1.99.Montenegro, Brazil, the Philippines and India drop 33%, from €2.99 to €1.99.Spain, France, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria fall from €2.49 to €1.99.A single Europe-wide regional plan is included at the same €1.99, alongside destinations that were already at that price, including Italy, Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Thailand and Vietnam.Summer 2026 flat pricing - 1GB / 7-day prepaid eSIM plan:€1.49 United States, Türkiye€1.99 Albania, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Europe (regional), France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Vietnam"Travelers shouldn't need a spreadsheet to figure out what their data will cost in each country," said Betim Gashi, CEO of Esimy."Whether you land in Tokyo, Tirana or Cancun this summer, the first gigabyte costs the same €1.99 - about the price of a bottle of water at the airport. You know the number before you board the plane."Every plan includes hotspot and tethering at no extra charge, activates within minutes of purchase, and comes with 24/7 customer support in 19 languages. Through the Esimy iOS and Android apps, eSIMs install directly on the phone without scanning a QR code, and a built-in loyalty wallet returns 5% of every purchase as credit toward future plans.For longer stays, unlimited-data options are available in selected destinations, including Türkiye 7 Days (€14.99), Albania 7 Days (€12.99), Thailand 30 Days (€29.99) and Japan 15 Days (€29.99) , plus a Europe-wide unlimited plan at €22.99 for 7 days.Travelers can compare all destinations on the Esimy coverage map and find the full destination list and details in the company's flat summer pricing announcement Prices reflect Esimy's live retail catalog as of 07/13/2026, in euros, taxes included.About Esimy: Esimy is a travel eSIM provider offering prepaid data plans in more than 165 countries, with a website and 24/7 customer support in 19 languages. Its iOS and Android apps install eSIMs directly without QR codes and include real-time data tracking, one-click top-ups and a loyalty wallet with 5% cashback.Esimy holds a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot. Plans start at €1.49 and activate within minutes of purchase.More at https://esimy.net/ Media contact:

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