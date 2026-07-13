In Stitches Comedy Club Launches Brand-New Website, Delivering Non-Stop Laughter 7 Nights a Week in Dublin’s Temple Bar

Logo Resident Host InStitches Comedy Dublin

Get ready for non-stop laughs! Our new site makes it easier to browse shows, grab tickets, and catch Dublin's best talent. Visit institchescomedy.com today

Our new website is a game-changer” — Emman Idama

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Stitches Comedy Club, Ireland’s only comedy club open seven nights a week, today announced the launch of its sleek new official website at https://institchescomedy.com . The new website makes it easier than ever for fans and visitors to explore the full schedule , discover upcoming lineups, and book tickets for Dublin’s most electric comedy nights featuring top Irish comedians and special international guests.Located in the atmospheric cellar of Peadar Kearney’s Pub on Dame Street in the heart of Temple Bar (with Tuesday shows at the International Bar), In Stitches has quickly become the go-to destination for locals, tourists, and comedy lovers seeking world-class stand-up in an intimate, high-energy setting.“Our new website is a game-changer,” said Emman Idama, owner and resident host of In Stitches Comedy Club. “Whether you want to drop in for a spontaneous show or plan ahead for a weekend packed with special guests, everything you need is now right at your fingertips. We’re proud to showcase the best Irish comedy talent alongside incredible visiting acts, and we’re open every single night so there’s always a reason to come get your laughs.”In addition to its famous seven-nights-a-week format, In Stitches hosts a popular Gong Show on Mondays where rising comedians take the stage and face the audience, delivers standout special guest lineups on weekends, and offers attractive student discounts along with flexible group packages perfect for parties, corporate events, and celebrations. Full details on all upcoming shows and experiences are available at https://institchescomedy.com/shows/ The newly launched site puts the complete weekly schedule, easy online booking, and drink deals in one place. Visitors can also browse profiles of the resident and visiting comedians at https://institchescomedy.com/comedians/ to see who’s performing each night.Comedy fans are invited to discover why In Stitches stands out as Dublin’s premier comedy experience. To explore the full schedule, Gong Show nights, weekend special guests, student offers, and group packages, visit https://institchescomedy.com/shows/ today.About In Stitches Comedy ClubIn Stitches Comedy Club is Dublin’s leading live stand-up comedy venue, delivering world-class performances seven nights a week in the heart of Temple Bar. The club features a dynamic mix of rising and established Irish comedians alongside special international guests, all in the unique cellar setting of Peadar Kearney’s Pub (and select nights at the International Bar). Known for its welcoming atmosphere, excellent drink deals, and reputation as the funniest night out in the city, In Stitches continues to raise the bar for live comedy in Ireland.

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