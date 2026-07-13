Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Kong Xianhua Attends Handover Ceremony for Yunnan Province's Donation of Sports Equipment to the Maldives

On July 8, a handover ceremony for sports equipment donated by Yunnan Province to the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Fitness of the Maldives was held in Malé. Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms. Iruthisham Adam, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Fitness Mr. Abdulla Rafiu, and Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives Mr. Kong Xianhua attended the ceremony and delivered remarks. Ambassador Kong and Minister Rafiu signed the certificate of handover for the donation.

Ambassador Kong noted that in recent years, China and the Maldives have continued to deepen exchanges and cooperation in sports, achieving remarkable progress in areas including youth athlete training, coach exchanges, and sporting event organization. China stands ready to further strengthen cooperation with the Maldives in youth, cultural, and sports exchanges, and to advance the China–Maldives Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership to new heights.

According to statistics, the sports equipment donated by Yunnan Province is valued at approximately RMB 260,000. The donation includes 280 basketballs, 400 footballs, 60 dozen badminton shuttlecocks, 40 badminton racket sets, and other professional sporting goods. In their remarks, both Maldivian ministers expressed their sincere appreciation for China's generous support.