Chinese Consul General in Penang Zhou Youbin Attends the Opening Ceremony of "The Path of Our Ancestors" Meng Eng Soo Temple Open Day

On July 7, Chinese Consul General in Penang Zhou Youbin attended the Opening Ceremony of "The Path of Our Ancestors" Meng Eng Soo Temple Open Day. Also present at the event were Chief Minister of Penang YAB Chow Kon Yeow, Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy YB Wong Hon Wai, Deputy Chairman of Tourism Malaysia YBhg Dato' Yeoh Soon Hin, Mayor of Penang Island City Council YBhg Dato' Ir. Rajendran P. Anthony, Chairman of the Penang Chinese Clan Council Mr. Ang Oon Lye DJN.

Consul General Zhou extended congratulations to George Town on its 18th World Heritage Day in his remarks, noting that Chinese pioneers who settled in Penang left behind numerous clan temples that embody their nostalgia for their homeland and cultural roots. He pointed out that the Open Day of Meng Eng Soo Temple has become a cultural calling card of Penang, showcasing the integration of Chinese civilization with diverse cultures. Consul General Zhou commended the contributions made by Chinese community in preserving Chinese culture and promoting China-Malaysia friendship. He also encouraged the Penang Chinese Clan Council and other groups to engage more young people in carrying forward Chinese culture, thereby injecting new impetus into the enduring friendship between China and Malaysia.

The cultural event attracted over 10,000 residents and tourists, with a lively atmosphere on site.