Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands Shen Bo Attends Event Retracing 115 Years of Overseas Chinese Development in the Netherlands

On July 6, an event themed on retracing 115 years of overseas Chinese development in the Netherlands was held at the FENIX Museum of Migration in Rotterdam. H.E. Shen Bo, Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands, attended and delivered a speech. Nearly 300 guests participated in the event, including Deputy Mayor of Rotterdam Tim Versnel, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, and representatives from the Netherlands China Association (VNC) and the local Chinese community.

Noting that this year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Ambassador Shen Bo stated that the arduous pioneering journey of overseas Chinese in the Netherlands has always been closely intertwined with the development of the Chinese nation. He encouraged local overseas Chinese to carry forward fine traditions, inherit and promote excellent traditional Chinese culture, and make continued efforts to advance people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and the Netherlands.

The exhibition showcases historical photos and artefacts illustrating the community’s hard work and perseverance in settling and thriving locally, as well as their deep patriotic feelings for China. Xu Dawei, a third-generation off-spring of overseas Chinese, briefed Ambassador Shen Bo on the exhibits.

Deputy Mayor Tim Versnel spoke highly of the contributions and development journey of overseas Chinese in the Netherlands. He reviewed the profound cooperation between Rotterdam and Shanghai, and affirmed the city’s commitment to further deepening mutually beneficial cooperation and friendly ties between the two sides.