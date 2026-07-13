Chinese Embassy in Kenya Holds Symposium on the 105th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China: Role and Responsibility of Political Parties in Advancing Modernization

On July 9, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya held a Symposium on the 105th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China: Role and Responsibility of Political Parties in Advancing Modernization. Chinese Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Guo Haiyan attended the event together with Hon. Cecily Mbarire, National Chairperson of the United Democratic Alliance; H.E. Erastus Mwencha, Former Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission and Member of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation; Mr. Oduor Ong'wen, Executive Director of the Orange Democratic Movement; Mr. Ramadhan Bungale, Secretary General of the United Democratic Movement, as well as representatives of the Kenyan Government and academia.

Amb. Guo introduced President Xi Jinping's important speech at the grand assembly marking the 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China and elaborated on the CPC's philosophy of governance. She noted that China stands ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Kenyan political parties and all sectors of society, to uphold political guidance, pursue people-centered development, promote mutual learning and safeguard fairness and justice, so as to pool the strengths of the two countries' modernization endeavors and jointly advance common prosperity and development.

The guests warmly congratulated the CPC on its 105th anniversary, highly commended the historic achievements made by the CPC and its important contributions to world peace and development, expressed their expectations that Kenya and China will further deepen exchanges and cooperation across various fields to bring greater benefits to the two peoples.