Chinese Embassy in Guyana and Guyanese Think Tanks Co-host Seminar Marking the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the CPC and the 60th Anniversary of Guyana’s Independence

On July 8, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana, together with the Guyana Peace Council and the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre, co-hosted a seminar to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 60th anniversary of Guyana’s independence. H.E. Ambassador Yang Yang, Guyana’s Minister of Public Works Hon. Juan Edghill, former President H.E. Donald Ramotar, former Foreign Minister Hon. Clement Rohee, Chairman of Region Two Mr. Devin Mohan, and representatives of Chinese institutions delivered remarks. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Vishwa Mahadeo, Chairman of Region Four Mr. Clemsford Belgrave, and more than 100 guests attended the event.

Ambassador Yang reviewed the struggles of China and Guyana for national independence and development. She briefed the audience on the important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the assembly celebrating the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, elaborated on Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building, and shed light on the underlying reasons for the CPC’s success. She emphasized that China stands ready to strengthen exchanges of experience in governance with Guyana, and jointly build an even closer China-Guyana community with a shared future.

The Guyanese guests spoke highly of the achievements of Chinese modernization, highly commended the CPC’s successful experience and contributions to the world, and looked forward to strengthening cooperation with China in various fields.