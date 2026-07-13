Chinese Ambassador to PNG Yang Xiaoguang Attends Annual Meeting of Chinese Enterprises Association in PNG

On 9th July, H.E. Yang Xiaoguang, Chinese Ambassador to PNG attended the annual meeting of Chinese Enterprises Association in PNG (CEAPNG) and gave remarks. All member enterprises of CEAPNG and diplomats from the Embassy attended the event.

Ambassador Yang introduced and explained the important spirit of CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping's major speech marking 105 years of the Communist Party of China. He highly commended the Chinese Enterprises Association in PNG for its solid efforts and positive contributions over the past year in maintaining members' solidarity, empowering business development, and promoting bilateral relations.

In conjunction with an update on bilateral relations, Ambassador Yang called on the Association to guide all its member enterprises in further strengthening workplace safety safeguards, enhancing compliance awareness, upholding the principles of integrity and clean business practices, and embracing fair competition, jointly safeguarding the positive image of Chinese enterprises and making new contributions to the sustained and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Ambassador Yang also witnessed the signing of the Commitment Letter on Fair Competition and Compliant Business Operations by representatives of Chinese enterprises in PNG.