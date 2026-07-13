Imperium by Alfa Rt Design Wins Iron in A' Interior Design Awards

Imperium

Alfa Rt Design Receives Iron A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award for Imperium Apartment

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Imperium, a residential apartment interior by Alfa Rt Design , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized design competitions in the field of interior design, evaluating entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. This recognition acknowledges Imperium as an example of good design that meets professional and industrial standards. The selection underscores the careful planning and execution that distinguish the project. For Alfa Rt Design, the honor reflects a measured commitment to thoughtful, functional living spaces.The Iron A' Design Award for Imperium holds relevance for the broader interior design community and for clients seeking residences that balance utility with visual coherence. Imperium addresses a growing demand for living environments that support daily routines while offering comfort and understated style. The project aligns with industry practices that prioritize material selection, spatial organization, and sustainable detailing. By integrating natural materials and considered layouts, the design demonstrates how practical needs and aesthetic intent can coexist. Such an approach offers tangible benefits to residents, practitioners, and the wider sector.Imperium centers on a living space where thoughtful design meets everyday usability. The interior features underfloor heating, natural hardwood flooring, decorative plasters, and built-in linear lighting that contribute to a calm and welcoming atmosphere. Furniture finished in natural veneer, along with countertops and backsplashes crafted from Laminam, reinforces the material quality throughout. The team conducted an in-depth study of flush door manufacturing and installation, locating a suitable factory after several months of research to achieve the desired result. Careful attention to textures, fabrics, metallic accents, and selected artistic elements adds subtle depth and personality.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Imperium provides Alfa Rt Design with a foundation for continued exploration in residential interior design. The honor may inform future projects that emphasize balance, functionality, and well-considered home environments. It encourages the studio to refine its approach to natural materials and bespoke detailing. The acknowledgment serves as motivation for the team to maintain a high standard of craft and client-focused service.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Alfa Rt DesignAlfa RT Design Ltd. is a company specializing in interior design, focused on the development and implementation of solutions for residential and commercial spaces. Its activities include design planning, concept development, and coordination of interior projects in line with functional and spatial requirements. The company applies a structured approach to space organization and project execution, contributing to the improvement of living and working environments. Based in Bulgaria, it is characterized by adaptability to diverse project conditions and requirements.About the Imperium ClientThe client placed full trust in the professional expertise and vision of the designer. From the initial stage, the client provided the freedom necessary for the development of the concept, supporting the design process through open communication and constructive feedback. Throughout the project, the client followed the proposed solutions and guidance, relying on the designer's experience and judgment in the selection of materials, color schemes, and spatial planning. This approach enabled a consistent and efficient realization of the interior concept. As a result, a space was created that meets the defined objectives and requirements, with the client expressing satisfaction with the decisions made and the final outcome.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluation considers criteria including innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and sustainable design practice. Additional considerations include cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, attention to detail, client satisfaction, and accessibility standards compliance. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and competent technical characteristics that reflect skill and specialization. This recognition identifies works that provide quality of life improvements through thoughtful, well-executed design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands, evaluating entries through a blind peer-review process judged by an expert jury panel of design professionals, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://interiorcompetition.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.