ROKiT Flix surpasses 50,000 hours of Free Entertainment, becoming the World's Largest Family-Friendly Streaming App

ROKiT Flix is Ad-Free and Free to view Watch ROKiT Flix now

With more content than Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ ROKiT Flix is completely free to stream and with no advertising

what makes ROKiT Flix truly remarkable is that every minute is available free of charge and without advertising” — Jonathan Kendrick

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROKiT Flix today announced a major milestone, with more than 50,000 hours of entertainment now available to audiences worldwide completely free of charge and entirely free from advertising.With a library that now exceeds 50,000 hours of content and available worldwide via the ROKiT Flix app available free of charge at www.rokitflix.com , ROKiT Flix has been designed for viewing on mobile phones, the most popular means used to view streamed content, as well as via the web app and now offers viewers more programming than Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+ while remaining 100% free to access. There are no subscription fees with no hidden costs and no commercial interruptions and is suitable for audiences of all ages.At a time when consumers are facing an increasing number of streaming services and rising monthly subscription costs, ROKiT Flix is redefining home entertainment by making a vast catalogue of programming available to everyone, everywhere, at no cost."Our mission has always been simple: entertainment should be available to everyone," said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT Flix. "Reaching more than 50,000 hours of content is an incredible milestone, but what makes ROKiT Flix truly remarkable is that every minute is available free of charge and without advertising. We believe viewers deserve choice without subscriptions, interruptions or barriers. This is important to many people around the world who are concerned about the nature of the content their children are exposed to as well as the costs involved."Available worldwide, ROKiT Flix continues to expand its content library across multiple genres, including Motion comics, Animation, Games, Education programming, Movies and TV, giving families access to thousands of hours of entertainment in a safe, family-friendly environment."As the platform continues to grow, ROKiT Flix remains committed to delivering exceptional value by providing one of the largest streaming libraries in the world—without asking viewers to pay a penny.To discover the full catalogue and start watching today, visit www.rokitflix.com ROKiT Flix: Skip the costs. Skip the ads. Get straight to the fun.About ROKiT FlixROKiT Flix is the world's largest family-friendly streaming app, offering more than 50,000 hours of content to viewers worldwide including:Motion comicsAnimationGamesEducational programmingMoviesTVROKiT Flix, designed for viewing on mobile phones as well as via the web app is completely free to watch, requires no subscription and contains no advertising, making premium entertainment accessible to everyone, everywhere, all the time.For more information, visit www.rokitflix.com

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