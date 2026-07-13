Yuvti Royale by Dheeraj Bangur Wins Iron A' Design Award in Graphics Design

Yuvti Royale

Luxury Fashion Brand Identity Honored in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in the field of graphic design, has announced Yuvti Royale by Dheeraj Bangur as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Yuvti Royale is a luxury fashion brand identity that expresses feminine strength, heritage refinement, and contemporary elegance through a regal monogram. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized accolade that evaluates entries through a rigorous and impartial assessment process. This designation acknowledges design work that meets professional and industrial standards within the graphic design discipline. The recognition places Yuvti Royale among notable contributions to the visual communication field.The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award holds relevance for designers, brands, and consumers alike by highlighting work that reflects current directions within the graphic design industry. Yuvti Royale demonstrates how heritage symbolism can be translated into a contemporary, scalable identity system that meets the demands of modern luxury branding. The design aligns with industry practices that prioritize clarity, scalability, and tactile production quality across both print and digital platforms. For fashion brands and boutique owners, the identity offers a structured framework that elevates perceived value and supports premium market positioning. Such recognition helps establish reference points for quality and innovation that benefit the broader design community.Yuvti Royale features a regal monogram built on balanced symmetry and refined serif typography, creating a sense of timeless authority. The mark draws inspiration from the royal elephants of Rajasthan, historically present in ceremonial processions, festivals, and royal traditions, symbolizing strength, dignity, protection, and auspicious welcome in Indian culture. Precisely constructed in vector form, the logo ensures seamless scalability across couture labels, metallic foiling, embroidery, and digital media. A restrained palette and structured geometry reinforce sophistication, while gold embossing enhances tactile depth and light reflection. The identity maintains strong recognizability across both small and large-scale applications.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Yuvti Royale offers Dheeraj Bangur and the studio behind it a foundation for continued exploration in heritage-inspired luxury branding. This acknowledgment may inform future projects that bridge cultural reference and contemporary minimalism, encouraging further refinement of monogram systems and premium production techniques. The achievement serves as motivation for the design team to pursue thoughtful, research-driven solutions within the graphic design field. It reflects an ongoing commitment to balancing aesthetic elegance with technical feasibility.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. The page provides additional details about the work and its creator. Visitors are invited to view the project and contact the studio for further information.About Dheeraj BangurDheeraj Bangur is a communication designer from India and a graduate of the MIT Institute of Design, with a passion for blending creativity and purpose in his work. He is a multiple-time laureate in the realms of packaging and branding, pursuing a continued commitment to design excellence. Beyond his design practice, he is a traveler and a writer who weaves his experiences into his craft, aiming to create work that serves, inspires, and elevates the human experience. His storytelling approach and curiosity across diverse fields shape a distinctive perspective on design and art.About BrandsthanBrandsthan is a design studio based in Jaipur, India, specializing in branding and packaging design with a focus on creating impactful, visually compelling identities. Led by Dheeraj Bangur, the studio has collaborated with brands such as Radico, Jaisalmer Gin, Parle Agro, and Haldiram's, delivering design solutions rooted in consumer psychology and market understanding. The studio's approach combines creativity, precision, and a commitment to excellence, tailoring each project to the unique needs of its clients. Through a blend of traditional design principles and contemporary techniques, Brandsthan creates memorable, functional, and aesthetically considered designs. Its services include branding and packaging design, social media advertising campaigns, digital media design, and complete graphic design solutions.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards . This recognition acknowledges work that demonstrates a solid understanding of design principles alongside creativity in execution, addressing real-world challenges through thoughtful solutions. Within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, brand identity enhancement, and attention to detail. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and competent technical characteristics that reflect skill and specialization. The designation represents a highly regarded achievement that signals quality and a contribution toward meaningful improvements in everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures from the graphic design and visual communication industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers, using pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating these achievements on an international stage, the competition motivates designers and brands to develop work that positively impacts the global community. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://graphicscompetitions.com

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