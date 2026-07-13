Lina Buffet by Larissa Sanches Wins Iron in A' Furniture Design Awards

Lina

Larissa Sanches Earns Iron A' Design Award for the Lina Buffet, a Piece Rooted in Memory and Heritage

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards has announced Larissa Sanches as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Furniture Design category for the work titled Lina, a buffet that reinterprets the decorative plate as a functional and symbolic element. The A' Furniture Design Award is a highly respected recognition within the furniture and interior design fields, acknowledging works that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards. This designation positions the Lina Buffet among a selection of designs evaluated for their merit through a careful review process. The recognition reflects the considered craftsmanship and thoughtful concept embedded in the piece. It also highlights the value of design that connects form, function and emotional meaning.The Lina Buffet speaks to a growing interest within the furniture industry in pieces that carry cultural memory and emotional resonance alongside practical utility. As consumers increasingly seek furniture that fosters a sense of belonging and identity, the design responds with an approach that translates domestic symbolism into a functional object. The piece aligns with contemporary practices that combine industrial production methods with refined craftsmanship. For users, the buffet offers durable storage suited to dining settings while reinforcing a connection to home and heritage. For the wider industry, it demonstrates how subtle symbolic details can enrich everyday living experiences.Crafted in solid wood handles split across two doors, the Lina Buffet transforms a decorative plate into the center of its visual identity, complementing the dining ritual where meals are served and gatherings take place. Its rounded body and arched legs reference curved forms found in traditional homes, extending the concept of a grandmother's house without resorting to a vintage appearance. The structure is made of MDF coated with natural wood veneer, while the doors receive a lacquered finish. The base is produced in flat carbon steel, ensuring strength with visual lightness. The handles are machined from solid wood and feature a brass inlay that outlines the plate geometry, combining industrial processes with attentive finishing.The Iron A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions in Larissa Sanches's practice, encouraging continued exploration of cultural memory as a source for contemporary furniture. The acknowledgement can support further research into how everyday domestic symbols may shape design narratives. It also offers motivation to pursue projects that balance function, symbolism and nostalgia with refinement. Such recognition reinforces a commitment to thoughtful, concept-driven design.Interested parties may learn more about the Lina Buffet, view its features and explore the designer's background at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website.About Larissa SanchesLarissa Sanches is a Brazilian authorial furniture designer based in Sao Paulo whose practice is grounded in communication, narrative construction and the symbolic dimension of design. With a degree in Journalism and specialization in 3D illustration, interior and furniture design, she develops concept-driven pieces that articulate form, usability and meaning through observation and research. Influenced by branding, semiotics and a deep connection to the arts, music, architecture and biophilic design, her work explores the relationship between people and the signs that shape their world. Each piece is conceived as a carrier of story and presence, fulfilling a function while becoming part of personal and emotional landscapes.About Larissa Sanches Design StudioLarissa Sanches is a Brazilian authorial furniture designer based in Sao Paulo. Her work is guided by a communication-driven approach in which furniture is understood as a carrier of identity, meaning and narrative. She develops concept-led pieces that articulate form, function and symbolic value. Her projects explore the relationship between people, objects and contemporary living environments.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. This recognition acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles and creativity within their execution. In the Furniture Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, originality and creativity, space optimization, cultural relevance, material exploration, craftsmanship excellence and market potential. Recipients are recognized for practical innovations and contributions to their fields, offering thoughtful solutions to real-world challenges. The designation reflects the skill, specialization and creative capacity of their creators.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel composed of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, academics and designers. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://furniture-design-award.com

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